Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma präsentiert eine rezeptfreie “Wunderwaffe”!
17.08.2023 | 08:00
Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for the second quarter 2023

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights in the quarter:

  • Biomass production is back on track - strong biological performance since mid-May with good appetite and normal mortality levels.
  • Q3 on track for all time high biomass production - standing biomass of 1,628 tonnes (LW) per 15 August.
  • Batch 2 harvested in May yielding 585 tonnes HOG with 93 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization.
  • Batch 6 and 7 stocked in end of May and end of June as planned.
  • Favorable production cost development - further improvements expected alongside increased production volumes.
  • Contracts awarded for Indre Harøy phase 2. Upon completion this adds another 7.9kt HOG, bringing the total up to 15.8kt HOG per annum.
  • Successful private placement in April raising gross proceeds of NOK 525 million.
  • Available liquidity of NOK 853 million per 30 June 2023 including committed undrawn credit facilities.

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the second quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Thursday 17 August 2023 08:00 CET.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/cTIuV5my/register

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO
thsp@salmone.no
+47 91 19 13 27

Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO
tvv@salmone.no
+47 48 09 05 95

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3815263/a0d7cd0160c18df1.pdf

SALME Q2 2023 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19899/3815263/a26c627923e03d07.pdf

SALME Q2 2023 Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salmon-evolution-asa-results-for-the-second-quarter-2023-301903303.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
