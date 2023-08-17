Siemens says it plans to set up an 800 MW utility-scale inverter factory in the US state of Wisconsin. The facility will focus on the production of string inverters.From pv magazine USA Germany-based Siemens has revealed plans to add manufacturing capacity in the United States, with a new factory that will produce 800 MW of utility-scale string inverters per yeae from 2024. The facility, which will be operated by Siemens' manufacturing partner, Sanmina, will produce Blueplanet string inverters. Siemens acquired Kaco's inverter business in 2019. At the time of the acquisition, Kaco was already ...

