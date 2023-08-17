Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has launched a tender to select developers for 800 MW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects with storage systems. Bidding closes on Sept. 29.From pv magazine India SECI has started accepting bids to set up 800 MW of storage-linked renewable energy projects, all connected to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) . The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. SECI will use the power from these projects for the Haryana Power Purchase Centre ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...