S&P Dow Jones Indices: Chesapeake Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD:CHK) will replace Mercury Systems Inc. (NASD: MRCY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mercury Systems will replace Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 21 . Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is acquiring Arconic in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. Mercury Systems is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 21, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Chesapeake Energy

CHK

Energy

August 21, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Mercury Systems

MRCY

Industrials

August 21, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mercury Systems

MRCY

Industrials

August 21, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arconic

ARNC

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

