Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Announces Sassine Ghazi to Assume President and CEO Role Effective Jan. 1, 2024
Q3 FY 2023 Summary
- Record quarterly revenue of $1.487 billion, up 19% year over year.
- GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.17 ; non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.88, exceeded high end of guidance.
- Raising full-year 2023 revenue, non-GAAP operating margin improvement, and earnings guidance; committed to long-term model of double-digit annual revenue growth.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.487 billion, compared to $1.248 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Also today, the company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Executive Officer effective on January 1, 2024.
"We achieved another record quarter as semi design starts and R&D investments continue, unabated, to capitalize on the AI-driven, 'Smart Everything' era," said Aart de Geus, chair and CEO of Synopsys. "Our relentless drive for innovation has made us a catalyst for our customers, with excellent forward momentum for Synopsys. Against this backdrop, I am thrilled with Sassine's transition into the CEO role. He's a proven leader, innovator, and trusted partner who will further inspire and grow our company. Sassine has my full support!"
"I am incredibly honored, humbled, and profoundly grateful to the board, and Aart, for placing their unwavering trust in me," said Sassine Ghazi, president and COO of Synopsys. "Aart built Synopsys from a disruptive start-up into one of the world's essential semiconductor ecosystem companies. I am so proud to have been a part of that journey for the last 25 years. I am determined to build upon our strong foundation, drive innovation, and propel Synopsys to even greater heights of success."
Synopsys CFO, Shelagh Glaser, commented on the transition and the financial results: "I look forward to partnering with Aart and Sassine on this leadership transition as we continue to deliver value for shareholders and customers. We outperformed our financial guidance for the third quarter led by record revenue in design automation, which delivered its first billion-dollar-revenue quarter. Strong operational execution drove non-GAAP operating margin expansion of roughly four points year over year to 35.3%, and non-GAAP earnings per share were up an impressive 37% versus the prior year. We are raising our full-year guidance and expect revenue growth of 14-15%, and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of 24-25% year over year."
GAAP Results
On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $336.3 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $222.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Non-GAAP Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $445.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $327.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.
Business Segments
Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in three segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes digital and custom integrated circuit (IC) design software, verification hardware and software products, manufacturing-related design products, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design software, optical products, professional services, and other; (2) Design IP, which includes our Synopsys IP portfolio; and (3) Software Integrity, which includes solutions that test software code for security vulnerabilities and quality defects, as well as professional and managed services. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.
Financial Targets
Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets (1)
(in millions except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months Ending
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Low
High
Revenue
$ 1,567
$ 1,597
$ 5,810
$ 5,840
GAAP Expenses
$ 1,184
$ 1,204
$ 4,544
$ 4,564
Non-GAAP Expenses
$ 1,005
$ 1,015
$ 3,780
$ 3,790
Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)
$ 1
$ 3
$ 10
$ 12
Non-GAAP Tax Rate
16 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)
155
157
155
157
GAAP EPS
$ 2.17
$ 2.28
$ 7.85
$ 7.96
Non-GAAP EPS
$ 3.01
$ 3.06
$ 11.04
$ 11.09
Operating Cash Flow
~ $1,650
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on October 28, 2023. For presentation purposes, we refer
For a reconciliation of Synopsys' fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal budgeting and resource allocation purposes. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, as superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related items, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, in each case as described further in Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 16, 2023 . In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information help facilitate internal comparisons to Synopsys' historical operating results and forecasted targets, planning and forecasting in subsequent periods and comparisons to competitors' operating results.
Synopsys utilizes an annual non-GAAP tax rate in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of certain non-recurring and other period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect Synopsys' normal operations, and to more closely align its tax rate with its expected geographic earnings mix. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of Synopsys' historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, U.S. tax law changes, as well as other factors such as our current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives.
On February 17, 2023, following a re-evaluation of federal tax laws that require research and development expense to be capitalized commencing in Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Synopsys updated its annual non-GAAP tax rate for fiscal year 2023 to 16%. Synopsys does not currently anticipate any additional significant changes to U.S. corporate tax law, its geographic earnings mix, or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where it operates that would result in further adjustment to its fiscal year 2023 annual non-GAAP tax rate.
When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 16, 2023, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. Synopsys is unable to provide a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis because doing so would not be possible without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited visibility of the excluded items. For the same reasons, Synopsys is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results(1)
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP net income attributed to Synopsys
$ 336,252
$ 222,626
$ 880,698
$ 831,094
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
24,014
26,454
71,841
70,181
Stock compensation
144,060
127,605
420,939
333,437
Acquisition-related items
4,540
5,232
9,846
11,332
Restructuring charges
33,385
-
78,384
12,057
Tax settlement
(23,752)
-
(23,752)
-
Tax adjustments
(72,620)
(54,508)
(192,131)
(162,964)
Non-GAAP net income attributed to
$ 445,879
$ 327,409
$ 1,245,825
$ 1,095,137
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP net income per diluted share attributed to Synopsys
$ 2.17
$ 1.43
$ 5.68
$ 5.31
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.15
0.17
0.46
0.45
Stock compensation
0.93
0.82
2.71
2.13
Acquisition-related items
0.03
0.03
0.06
0.07
Restructuring charges
0.22
-
0.51
0.08
Tax settlement
(0.15)
-
(0.15)
-
Tax adjustments
(0.47)
(0.35)
(1.24)
(1.04)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 2.88
$ 2.10
$ 8.03
$ 7.00
Shares used in computing net income per
154,947
155,806
155,119
156,545
(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively. For
Reconciliation of 2023 Targets
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 1,184,000
$ 1,204,000
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(25,000)
(28,000)
Stock compensation
(154,000)
(161,000)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 1,005,000
$ 1,015,000
Range for Three Months Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys
$ 2.17
$ 2.28
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.18
0.16
Stock compensation
1.03
0.99
Tax adjustments
(0.37)
(0.37)
Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys
$ 3.01
$ 3.06
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
156,000
156,000
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 4,544,230
$ 4,564,230
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(100,000)
(103,000)
Stock compensation
(576,000)
(583,000)
Acquisition-related items
(9,846)
(9,846)
Restructuring charges
(78,384)
(78,384)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 3,780,000
$ 3,790,000
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to
$ 7.85
$ 7.96
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.64
0.62
Stock compensation
3.74
3.70
Acquisition-related items
0.06
0.06
Restructuring charges
0.51
0.51
Tax settlement
(0.15)
(0.15)
Tax adjustments
(1.61)
(1.61)
Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to
$ 11.04
$ 11.09
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target
156,000
156,000
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on October 28, 2023. For presentation purposes,
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' executive management transition, short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products, technology and services; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes, including export control restrictions on our financial results; the potential impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment on our financial results; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the impact and result of pending legal, administrative and tax proceedings. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods. The information provided herein is as of August 16, 2023. Synopsys undertakes no duty to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Time-based products
$ 922,874
$ 754,322
$ 2,513,383
$ 2,185,626
Upfront products
297,967
268,584
980,149
973,483
Total products revenue
1,220,841
1,022,906
3,493,532
3,159,109
Maintenance and service
266,447
224,860
749,959
638,141
Total revenue
1,487,288
1,247,766
4,243,491
3,797,250
Cost of revenue:
Products
190,809
164,077
549,908
480,166
Maintenance and service
98,299
87,774
285,056
253,665
Amortization of intangible assets
18,374
19,330
54,886
47,145
Total cost of revenue
307,482
271,181
889,850
780,976
Gross margin
1,179,806
976,585
3,353,641
3,016,274
Operating expenses:
Research and development
507,402
444,826
1,458,328
1,218,761
Sales and marketing
227,134
199,246
660,034
571,329
General and administrative
109,714
91,461
298,161
246,426
Amortization of intangible assets
6,697
7,124
19,996
23,036
Restructuring charges
33,385
-
78,384
12,057
Total operating expenses
884,332
742,657
2,514,903
2,071,609
Operating income
295,474
233,928
838,738
944,665
Other income (expense), net
25,808
2,426
53,353
(41,280)
Income before income taxes
321,282
236,354
892,091
903,385
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(11,773)
16,708
20,461
76,506
Net income
333,055
219,646
871,630
826,879
Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling
(3,197)
(2,980)
(9,068)
(4,215)
Net income attributed to Synopsys
$ 336,252
$ 222,626
$ 880,698
$ 831,094
Net income per share attributed to Synopsys:
Basic
$ 2.21
$ 1.46
$ 5.79
$ 5.43
Diluted
$ 2.17
$ 1.43
$ 5.68
$ 5.31
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
152,023
152,938
152,204
153,082
Diluted
154,947
155,806
155,119
156,545
(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively. For presentation purposes,
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
(in thousands, except par value amounts)
July 31, 2023
October 31, 2022
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,686,144
$ 1,417,608
Short-term investments
148,443
147,913
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,834,587
1,565,521
Accounts receivable, net
666,577
796,091
Inventories
282,791
211,927
Prepaid and other current assets
484,357
439,130
Total current assets
3,268,312
3,012,669
Property and equipment, net
535,973
483,300
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
574,727
559,090
Goodwill
3,887,860
3,842,234
Intangible assets, net
336,723
386,446
Deferred income taxes
813,810
670,653
Other long-term assets
505,826
463,695
Total assets
$ 9,923,231
$ 9,418,087
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 905,464
$ 809,403
Operating lease liabilities
80,192
54,274
Deferred revenue
1,744,326
1,910,822
Total current liabilities
2,729,982
2,774,499
Long-term operating lease liabilities
590,827
581,273
Long-term deferred revenue
194,860
154,472
Long-term debt
18,165
20,824
Other long-term liabilities
389,516
327,829
Total liabilities
3,923,350
3,858,897
Redeemable non-controlling interest
35,877
38,664
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,125 and 152,375
1,521
1,524
Capital in excess of par value
1,257,382
1,487,126
Retained earnings
6,389,825
5,534,307
Treasury stock, at cost: 5,136 and 4,886 shares, respectively
(1,542,889)
(1,272,955)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(147,284)
(234,277)
Total Synopsys stockholders' equity
5,958,555
5,515,725
Non-controlling interest
5,449
4,801
Total stockholders' equity
5,964,004
5,520,526
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity
$ 9,923,231
$ 9,418,087
(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 29, 2023 and its fiscal year 2022 ended on October 29, 2022, respectively.
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended July 31,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$ 871,630
$ 826,879
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization and depreciation
180,033
169,708
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
72,647
65,980
Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts
61,677
54,438
Stock-based compensation
421,949
333,437
Allowance for credit losses
11,937
(4,516)
Deferred income taxes
(166,061)
5,843
Other non-cash
8,649
10,356
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and
Accounts receivable
112,511
(121,786)
Inventories
(77,919)
118
Prepaid and other current assets
8,373
(56,075)
Other long-term assets
(116,487)
(20,058)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
48,574
(46,356)
Operating lease liabilities
(52,914)
(66,187)
Income taxes
123,924
(60,739)
Deferred revenue
(131,310)
254,353
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,377,213
1,345,395
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
104,139
70,847
Purchases of short-term investments
(102,457)
(73,330)
Proceeds from sales of long-term investments
7,248
582
Purchases of long-term investments
(435)
(7,000)
Purchases of property and equipment
(136,520)
(102,934)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(51,324)
(416,323)
Capitalization of software development costs
(2,204)
(1,970)
Other
-
(1,200)
Net cash used in investing activities
(181,553)
(531,328)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment of debt
(2,603)
(76,838)
Issuances of common stock
164,841
161,416
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(198,969)
(149,130)
Purchase of equity forward contract
(45,000)
(40,000)
Purchases of treasury stock
(860,724)
(717,266)
Other
(122)
(3,413)
Net cash used in financing activities
(942,577)
(825,231)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
14,997
(38,155)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
268,080
(49,319)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
1,419,864
1,435,183
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 1,687,944
$ 1,385,864
(1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively. For presentation
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Business Segment Reporting (1)(2)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Revenue by segment
- Design Automation
$ 1,004.2
$ 816.5
$ 2,821.5
$ 2,438.1
% of Total
67.6 %
65.4 %
66.4 %
64.2 %
- Design IP
$ 350.2
$ 313.0
$ 1,029.1
$ 1,020.4
% of Total
23.5 %
25.1 %
24.3 %
26.9 %
- Software Integrity
$ 132.9
$ 118.3
$ 392.9
$ 338.8
% of Total
8.9 %
9.5 %
9.3 %
8.9 %
Total segment revenue
$ 1,487.3
$ 1,247.8
$ 4,243.5
$ 3,797.3
Adjusted operating income by segment
- Design Automation
$ 415.7
$ 297.2
$ 1,121.8
$ 911.9
- Design IP
$ 86.7
$ 83.6
$ 290.6
$ 373.5
- Software Integrity
$ 22.4
$ 11.3
$ 56.3
$ 36.3
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 524.8
$ 392.1
$ 1,468.6
$ 1,321.7
Adjusted operating margin by segment
- Design Automation
41.4 %
36.4 %
39.8 %
37.4 %
- Design IP
24.7 %
26.7 %
28.2 %
36.6 %
- Software Integrity
16.9 %
9.5 %
14.3 %
10.7 %
Total adjusted segment operating margin
35.3 %
31.4 %
34.6 %
34.8 %
Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(3)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
GAAP total operating income - as reported
$ 295.5
$ 233.9
$ 838.7
$ 944.7
Other expenses managed at consolidated level
-Amortization of intangible assets (4)
25.1
26.5
74.9
70.2
-Stock compensation (4)
144.5
127.6
421.9
333.4
-Non-qualified deferred compensation plan
21.8
(1.1)
44.8
(50.0)
-Acquisition-related items
4.5
5.2
9.8
11.3
-Restructuring charges
33.4
-
78.4
12.1
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 524.8
$ 392.1
$ 1,468.6
$ 1,321.7
(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our
(2) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and 2022 ended on July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the
(3) These segments results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker (CODM) is
(4) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest.
