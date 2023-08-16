WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), today reported its financial results for the thirteen weeks ending July 2, 2023, and for the 26-week period then end.

The results for 2023 include a full quarter for the three 2022 restaurant acquisitions, and our 41.2% ownership of Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern with six locations, (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands operates a total of eighteen restaurants comprising the following:

Eight Burger Time locations and one Dairy Queen franchise; in the North Central region of the United States, collectively ("BTND");

Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Inc., a 41.2% owned affiliate, operating six Bagger Dave's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana ("Bagger Dave's");

Keegan's Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida ("Keegan's");

Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts ("PIE").

Village Bier Garten, in Cocoa, Florida ("VBG").

Highlights and recent activities include:

Total revenues for the 2023 period increased 13.5% over 2022 to $7.1 million;

Operating income for the year declined to a loss of $79,548 from an operating loss of $4,148 in 2022;

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $375,520, or $.06 per share for the year;

For the 26-week period Restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the year declined just 3.8% to $971,000 in 2023 from $1,010,000 in the same period in 2022;

Our equity in the second quarter loss of Bagger Dave's was $90,651

We ended the quarter with $6.9 million in total cash and short-term investments;

Final disposition of our St. Louis property resulted in a $180,000 reduction in occupancy expenses in the second quarter of 2023.

Gary Copperud, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The second quarter is a period of building sales throughout the quarter for our Burger Time business, and our Pie in The Sky business follows a similar seasonal sales pattern, with both businesses experiencing strong June results. Our two Florida locations performed significantly below our expectations during the first half of 2023 as a result of continued volatile market conditions for both seafood costs and challenges in securing a stable workforce. We also faced more adverse weather during the quarter than we anticipated impacting the top-line performance at both locations. Addressing profitability in the Florida businesses is of the highest priority as we move into the remainder of 2023. As a public company, we bear a significant burden of general and administrative expenses related to compliance and other public company costs, our goal is to spread these expenses over a larger revenue base in the future. We are experiencing some moderation of the 2022 inflationary pressure on our cost of sales inputs; however, we continue to face challenges in staffing even with labor markets trending slightly more favorable. As we consider the balance of 2023, we are focused on achieving profitability consistent with our expectations.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Because of the evolving character of our Company and because of continuing uncertainty surrounding public health concerns, impacts of supply chain constraints, and the current inflationary environment, the Company is not at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2023.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time with locations in North and South Dakota and Minnesota and Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, the Village Bier Garten in Cocoa, Florida, and Keegan's Seafood Grille near Clearwater, Florida. BT Brands is seeking acquisitions within the restaurant industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income and net income per share, expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next fiscal year, market position, financial results and reserves, and strategy for risk management.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the disruption to our business from public health emergencies, the impact on our results of operations, and our financial condition; the uncertain nature of the restaurant industry; our ability to integrate acquired restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, staffing shortages and the effect of inflation on key supplies and inputs.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended, July 2, 2023 July 3, 2022 July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 SALES $ 7,070,763 $ 5,598,076 $ 3,999,965 $ 3,524,881 COSTS AND EXPENSES Restaurant operating expenses Food and paper costs 2,898,498 2,032,956 1,608,175 1,311,373 Labor costs 2,615,136 1,786,828 1,412,376 1,179,118 Occupancy costs 505,861 435,920 148,736 261,282 Other operating expenses 394,243 332,181 198,629 212,314 Depreciation and amortization expenses 356,027 178,701 192,520 109,286 General and administrative expenses 944,992 746,717 519,077 455,656 Gain on sale of assets (313,688 ) - - - Total costs and expenses 7,401,069 5,513,303 4,079,513 3,529,029 Income (loss) from operations (330,306 ) 84,773 (79,548 ) (4,148 ) UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES (23,064 ) (80,238 ) (92,919 ) (80,238 ) INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME 90,810 9,473 1,761 9,473 INTEREST EXPENSE (49,909 ) (54,461 ) (24,376 ) (26,190 ) EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE (145,050 ) (14,172 ) (90,651 ) (14,172 ) LOSS BEFORE TAXES (457,520 ) (54,625 ) (285,734 ) (115,275 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 82,000 5,000 52,000 23,000 NET LOSS $ (375,520 ) $ (49,625 ) $ (233,734 ) $ (92,275 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS - Basic and Diluted 6,261,631 6,458,276 6,246,114 6,461,118

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited July 2, 2023 January 1, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 5,704,879 $ 2,150,578 Marketable securities 1,233,796 5,994,295 Receivables 35,412 76,948 Inventory 191,206 158,351 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,140 37,397 Assets held for sale 258,751 446,524 Total current assets 7,482,184 8,864,093 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET 3,276,683 3,294,644 OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,890,044 2,004,673 INVESTMENTS 1,224,837 1,369,186 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 143,000 61,000 GOODWILL 671,220 671,220 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 411,713 453,978 OTHER ASSETS, NET 50,052 50,903 Total assets $ 15,149,733 $ 16,769,697 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 639,226 $ 448,605 Broker margin loan - 791,370 Current maturities of long-term debt 164,866 167,616 Current operating lease obligations 286,114 193,430 Accrued expenses 451,891 532,520 Total current liabilities 1,542,097 2,133,541 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 2,374,705 2,658,477 NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS 1,628,754 1,825,057 Total liabilities 5,545,556 6,617,075 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding at July 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023 - - Common stock, $.002 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 6,246,118 issued and outstanding at July 2, 2023 and 6,396,118 issued and outstanding at January 1, 2023 12,492 12,792 Less cost of 215,000 and 65,000 common shares held in Treasury at July 2, 2023 and January 1, 2023 (356,807 ) (106,882 ) Additional paid-in capital 11,486,535 11,409,235 Accumulated deficit (1,538,043 ) (1,162,523 ) Total shareholders' equity 9,604,177 10,152,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,149,733 $ 16,769,697

