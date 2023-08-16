PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 1, 2023.
Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "Our strong financial results in fiscal 2023 demonstrate the dedication and commitment of our employees in driving profitable growth. With the breadth of our supplier line card, our diversified customer base and the strength of the end markets they serve, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry growth expected over the next several years. Although we can't control near-term market conditions, our team will continue to focus on executing well in the market."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $6.6 billion up 2.9% year over year from $6.4 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, sales increased 2.9% year over year.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.68, compared with $2.51 in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.06, compared with $2.07 in the prior year quarter.
- Higher interest expense negatively impacted year-over-year adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.39.
- Operating income margin of 4.3%, decreased 14 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 4.8%, increased 26 basis points year over year.
- Year-over-year adjusted operating income grew three times greater than sales.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 5.1%, increased 77 basis points year over year.
- Farnell operating income margin of 8.1% decreased 90 basis points sequentially.
- Generated $234.5 million of cash flow from operations during the quarter.
- Returned $26.5 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.
Fiscal 2023 Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $26.5 billion up 9.2% year over year from $24.3 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, sales increased 13.4% year over year.
- Diluted earnings per share of $8.26, compared with $6.94 in the prior year.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.06, compared with $6.93 in the prior year.
- Higher interest expense negatively impacted year over year adjusted diluted earnings per share by $1.24.
- Operating income margin of 4.5%, increased 61 basis points year over year.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 4.6%, increased 55 basis points year over year.
- Year-over-year adjusted operating income grew more than 2.5 times greater than sales.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.8%, increased 89 basis points year over year.
- Farnell operating income margin of 9.5% decreased 388 basis points year over year.
- Returned $106 million to shareholders in dividends during the fiscal year.
- Returned $213 million to shareholders in the fiscal year from share repurchases, representing 5.3% of outstanding shares.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP)
Jun - 23
Jun - 22
Change Y/Y
Mar - 23
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,554.6
$
6,372.7
2.9
%
$
6,514.6
0.6
%
Operating Income
$
283.7
$
284.7
(0.4
)%
$
313.6
(9.6
)%
Operating Income Margin
4.3
%
4.5
%
(14
)bps
4.8
%
(48
)bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.68
$
2.51
(33.1
)%
$
2.03
(17.2
)%
Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Jun - 23
Jun - 22
Change Y/Y
Mar - 23
Change Q/Q
Adjusted Operating Income
$
312.6
$
287.6
8.7
%
$
314.5
(0.6
)%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
4.8
%
4.5
%
26
bps
4.8
%
(6
)bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
2.06
$
2.07
(0.5
)%
$
2.00
3.0
%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Jun - 23
Jun - 22
Change Y/Y
Mar - 23
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
6,109.2
$
5,930.4
3.0
%
$
6,059.6
0.8
%
EC Operating Income Margin
5.1
%
4.3
%
77
bps
5.0
%
4
bps
Farnell Sales
$
445.4
$
442.3
0.7
%
$
455.0
(2.1
)%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
8.1
%
14.2
%
(614
)bps
9.0
%
(90
)bps
Americas Sales
$
1,732.7
$
1,618.4
7.1
%
$
1,714.9
1.0
%
EMEA Sales
$
2,450.6
$
2,064.0
18.7
%
$
2,393.4
2.4
%
Asia Sales
$
2,371.3
$
2,690.3
(11.9
)%
$
2,406.3
(1.5
)%
|_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Ending on September 30, 2023
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$6.15B - $6.45B
$6.30B
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$1.45 - $1.55
$1.50
The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and implies a sequential growth rate range of down 2% to down 6% and assumes a mix shift in sales to Asia from the Western regions.
The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, amortization of intangibles, gains on legal settlements and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the fourth quarter and an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26%. The above guidance assumes 93 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:
Q1 Fiscal
2024
Q4 Fiscal
Q1 Fiscal
Guidance
2023
2023
Euro to U.S. Dollar
$1.10
$1.09
$1.01
GBP to U.S. Dollar
$1.28
$1.25
$1.18
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Fourth Quarters Ended
Years Ended
July 1,
July 2,
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
6,554,608
$
6,372,653
$
26,536,881
$
24,310,708
Cost of sales
5,736,586
5,593,022
23,354,738
21,345,317
Gross profit
818,022
779,631
3,182,143
2,965,391
Selling, general and administrative expenses
506,322
494,943
1,967,305
1,994,847
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
-
-
-
26,261
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
28,038
-
28,038
5,272
Operating income
283,662
284,688
1,186,800
939,011
Other income (expense), net
6,456
(6,160
)
9,908
(5,302
)
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(75,056
)
(29,987
)
(250,869
)
(100,375
)
Gain on legal settlements and other
(24,669
)
-
37,037
-
Income before taxes
190,393
248,541
982,876
833,334
Income tax expense
35,138
1,718
212,048
140,955
Net income
$
155,255
$
246,823
$
770,828
$
692,379
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.70
$
2.54
$
8.37
$
7.02
Diluted
$
1.68
$
2.51
$
8.26
$
6.94
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
91,493
97,309
92,043
98,662
Diluted
92,626
98,387
93,368
99,819
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.29
$
0.26
$
1.16
$
1.00
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
288,230
$
153,693
Receivables
4,763,788
4,301,002
Inventories
5,465,031
4,244,148
Prepaid and other current assets
233,804
177,783
Total current assets
10,750,853
8,876,626
Property, plant and equipment, net
441,557
315,204
Goodwill
780,629
758,833
Operating lease assets
221,698
227,138
Other assets
282,422
210,731
Total assets
$
12,477,159
$
10,388,532
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
70,636
$
174,422
Accounts payable
3,373,820
3,431,683
Accrued expenses and other
753,130
591,020
Short-term operating lease liabilities
51,792
54,529
Total current liabilities
4,249,378
4,251,654
Long-term debt
2,988,029
1,437,400
Long-term operating lease liabilities
190,621
199,418
Other liabilities
297,462
307,300
Total liabilities
7,725,490
6,195,772
Shareholders' equity
4,751,669
4,192,760
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,477,159
$
10,388,532
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Years Ended
July 1, 2023
July 2, 2022
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
770,828
$
692,379
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
82,565
87,367
Amortization
6,048
14,959
Amortization of operating lease assets
54,392
52,881
Deferred income taxes
(37,060
)
(52,513
)
Stock-based compensation
38,781
36,738
Other, net
52,142
34,116
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
(461,117
)
(1,132,039
)
Inventories
(1,173,124
)
(1,218,871
)
Accounts payable
(75,943
)
1,131,225
Accrued expenses and other, net
28,785
134,448
Net cash flows used for operating activities
(713,703
)
(219,310
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of notes, net of discounts
498,615
299,973
Repayments of public notes
-
(354,336
)
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
258,000
274,900
Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net
728,182
-
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
(96,209
)
235,047
Repurchases of common stock
(221,730
)
(184,382
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(106,325
)
(98,490
)
Other, net
(5,777
)
(16,653
)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
1,054,756
156,059
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(194,674
)
(48,900
)
Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies
-
90,384
Other, net
(16,877
)
9,815
Net cash flows (used for) provided by investing activities
(211,551
)
51,299
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
5,035
(34,046
)
Cash and cash equivalents:
- increase (decrease)
134,537
(45,998
)
- at beginning of period
153,693
199,691
- at end of period
$
288,230
$
153,693
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share.
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements and other, and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023*
2023
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,967,305
$
506,322
$
498,219
$
485,127
$
477,636
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(6,053
)
(878
)
(876
)
(1,541
)
(2,759
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,961,252
505,444
497,343
483,586
474,877
GAAP operating income
$
1,186,800
$
283,662
$
313,629
$
298,973
$
290,537
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Adjusted operating income
1,220,891
312,578
314,505
300,514
293,296
GAAP income before income taxes
$
982,876
$
190,393
$
243,587
$
303,134
$
245,762
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Gain on legal settlements and other
(37,037
)
24,669
-
(61,705
)
-
Adjusted income before income taxes
979,931
243,978
244,463
242,970
248,521
GAAP income tax expense
$
212,048
$
35,138
$
56,161
$
59,248
$
61,501
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
6,007
6,007
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
1,360
207
203
345
605
Gain on legal settlements and other
(8,711
)
5,828
-
(14,539
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
16,453
5,583
3,529
12,287
(4,946
)
Adjusted income tax expense
227,157
52,763
59,893
57,341
57,160
GAAP net income
$
770,828
$
155,255
$
187,426
$
243,886
$
184,261
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
22,031
22,031
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
4,693
671
673
1,196
2,154
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(28,326
)
18,841
-
(47,166
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(16,453
)
(5,583
)
(3,529
)
(12,287
)
4,946
Adjusted net income
752,774
191,215
184,570
185,629
191,361
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
8.26
$
1.68
$
2.03
$
2.63
$
1.93
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.24
0.24
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(0.31
)
0.20
-
(0.51
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(0.18
)
(0.06
)
(0.04
)
(0.13
)
0.05
Adjusted diluted EPS
8.06
2.06
2.00
2.00
2.00
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 2,
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022*
2022*
2021*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,994,847
$
494,943
$
512,364
$
501,363
$
486,178
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(15,038
)
(2,929
)
(3,074
)
(3,796
)
(5,239
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,979,809
492,014
509,290
497,567
480,939
GAAP operating income
$
939,011
$
284,688
$
274,408
$
211,672
$
168,243
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
-
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
15,038
2,929
3,074
3,796
5,239
Adjusted operating income
985,582
287,617
303,743
215,468
178,754
GAAP income before income taxes
$
833,334
$
248,541
$
248,025
$
191,779
$
144,990
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
-
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
15,038
2,929
3,074
3,796
5,239
Other expenses
4,935
4,494
-
-
441
Adjusted income before income taxes
884,840
255,964
277,360
195,575
155,942
GAAP income tax expense
$
140,955
$
1,718
$
64,608
$
40,958
$
33,672
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
1,012
-
-
-
1,012
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
6,836
-
6,836
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
3,080
711
667
704
998
Other expenses
1,092
956
-
-
136
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net
40,376
49,142
(8,613
)
2,917
(3,070
)
Adjusted income tax expense
193,351
52,527
63,498
44,579
32,748
GAAP net income
$
692,379
$
246,823
$
183,417
$
150,821
$
111,318
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
4,260
-
-
-
4,260
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
19,425
-
19,425
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
11,958
2,218
2,407
3,092
4,241
Other expenses (net of tax)
3,843
3,538
-
-
305
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(40,376
)
(49,142
)
8,613
(2,917
)
3,070
Adjusted net income
691,489
203,437
213,862
150,996
123,194
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
6.94
$
2.51
$
1.84
$
1.50
$
1.10
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.04
-
-
-
0.04
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
0.19
-
0.20
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.12
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
Other expenses (net of tax)
0.04
0.04
-
-
0.00
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(0.40
)
(0.50
)
0.09
(0.03
)
0.03
Adjusted diluted EPS
6.93
2.07
2.15
1.51
1.22
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year.
Sales in Constant Currency
The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 compared to the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022.
Quarter Ended
Years Ended
Sales
Sales
Year-
Sales
Year-
Year %
Sequential %
Year %
Sales
Change in
Sales
Change in
Sales
Change in
Year-Year
Constant
Sequential
Constant
Year-Year
Constant
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
Avnet
2.9
%
2.9
%
0.6
%
0.4
%
9.2
%
13.4
%
Avnet by region
Americas
7.1
%
7.1
%
1.0
%
1.0
%
15.5
%
15.5
%
EMEA
18.7
17.1
2.4
1.0
17.8
27.0
Asia
(11.9
)
(10.6
)
(1.5
)
(0.7
)
(0.7
)
1.9
Avnet by segment
EC
3.0
%
3.1
%
0.8
%
0.6
%
10.2
%
14.4
%
Farnell
0.7
1.0
(2.1
)
(2.9
)
(4.0
)
0.9
Historical Segment Financial Information
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023
2023
2022
2022
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
24,802.6
$
6,109.2
$
6,059.6
$
6,309.5
$
6,324.2
Farnell
1,734.3
445.4
455.0
408.0
425.9
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
1,179.6
$
310.4
$
305.2
$
296.7
$
267.3
Farnell
165.5
36.1
40.9
36.9
51.6
1,345.1
346.5
346.1
333.6
318.9
Corporate expenses
(124.2
)
(33.9
)
(31.6
)
(33.1
)
(25.6
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(28.0
)
(28.0
)
-
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(6.1
)
(0.9
)
(0.9
)
(1.5
)
(2.8
)
Avnet operating income
$
1,186.8
$
283.7
$
313.6
$
299.0
$
290.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
6,807.7
$
1,732.7
$
1,714.9
$
1,681.2
$
1,678.9
EMEA
9,229.4
2,450.6
2,393.4
2,255.9
2,129.5
Asia
10,499.8
2,371.3
2,406.3
2,780.4
2,941.7
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Fiscal Year 2022
Quarters Ended
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fiscal Year
July 2,
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022
2022
2021
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
22,503.3
$
5,930.4
$
6,019.1
$
5,424.3
$
5,129.5
Farnell
1,807.4
442.3
469.0
440.9
455.2
Avnet sales
$
24,310.7
$
6,372.7
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
872.0
$
255.6
$
265.0
$
188.9
$
162.4
Farnell
242.5
62.9
69.8
60.2
49.6
1,114.5
318.5
334.8
249.1
212.0
Corporate expenses
(128.9
)
(30.9
)
(31.1
)
(33.6
)
(33.3
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(5.3
)
-
-
-
(5.3
)
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
(26.3
)
-
(26.3
)
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(15.0
)
(2.9
)
(3.1
)
(3.8
)
(5.2
)
Avnet operating income
$
939.0
$
284.7
$
274.4
$
211.7
$
168.2
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
5,896.0
$
1,618.4
$
1,627.2
$
1,391.5
$
1,258.8
EMEA
7,838.1
2,064.0
2,185.7
1,840.8
1,747.6
Asia
10,576.6
2,690.3
2,675.2
2,632.9
2,578.3
Avnet sales
$
24,310.7
$
6,372.7
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
|_______________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Guidance Reconciliation
There are no significant differences expected between the above adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance and GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
