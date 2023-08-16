Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023

WKN: A2DJ2Q | ISIN: CA87241L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TF
Frankfurt
17.08.23
08:04 Uhr
119,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.08.2023 | 22:12
58 Leser
TFI International Inc.: TFI International Completes Previously Announced JHT Acquisition

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of JHT Holdings, Inc., a leading asset light logistics and transportation provider in North America for Class 6-8 truck manufacturers.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
