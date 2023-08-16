Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
17.08.23
10:29 Uhr
393,70 Euro
+0,60
+0,15 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
16.08.2023 | 23:24
Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 28, 2023.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com





