A Dutch-German research team has used a unique method to detect silver shortages in the PV industry. By mapping the silver supply chain from 1995 to 2021, they have identified distinct supply patterns and associated risks.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (Fraunhofer ISE) and the Institute of Environmental Sciences (CML) in the Netherlands have conducted risk-based due diligence on the silver supply for the PV industry, in order to identify possible shortages in the future. "Considering the current typical lead times of the mining industry and the constraints such ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...