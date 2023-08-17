BIBA launches new member 'SmartBroker' facility with FullCircl

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has launched a new member facility with FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform, that provides insurance brokers with a wealth of comprehensive company information and insights for businesses in the UK and Ireland.

FullCircl SmartBroker, available to BIBA members at a special discounted rate, is a unique proposition designed to help brokers prospect with precision, deliver tailored outreach at scale, provide better underwriting submissions, increase client retention, and cultivate existing books of business efficiently and cost-effectively.

Mike Hallam, BIBA's Head of Technical Services said: "We're delighted to launch this exciting new facility that promises to help our members tackle some of their biggest challenges. The SmartBroker platform is the culmination of close collaboration between BIBA and FullCircl, we believe it will deliver meaningful opportunities to drive growth across our member base."

Ashleigh Gwilliam, Insurance Success Director at FullCircl added: "As an ex-broker I am truly delighted to bring SmartBroker to BIBA members. Insights surfaced by processing vast amounts of information on UK companies, and delivered through a simple web application, creates a powerful tool for brokers to have at their disposal. SmartBroker provides access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date information throughout the life of a customer; something we call Customer Lifecycle Intelligence. SmartBroker improves business performance, enables faster and more accurate decision making, and differentiated client experiences, delivering the same ROI no matter the size of the business."

SmartBroker brings together super-connected and enriched data and insight on companies and the officers inside them using FullCircl's proprietary graph technology. The FullCircl Business Information Graph ingests and matches billions of data points from official and premium 3rd-party sources, which can be integrated directly via API into Acturis, Salesforce, and other workflow and operational platforms, or simply accessed through the FullCircl SmartBroker web-based application.

FullCircl SmartBroker is available on a subscription basis with special terms for BIBA members through the BIBA facilities website. FullCircl already works with 40 of the top 50 UK brokers and many more independent brokers.

3.About the British Insurance Brokers' Association

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) is the UK's leading general insurance intermediary organisation representing the interests of insurance brokers, intermediaries and their customers.

BIBA membership includes around 1800 regulated firms, employing more than 100,000 people. General insurance brokers contribute 1% of GDP to the UK economy; they arrange 74% of all general insurance with a premium totalling £85.8bn and 93% of all commercial insurance business. Insurance brokers put their customers' interests first, providing advice, access to suitable insurance protection and risk management.

BIBA receives hundreds of thousands of enquiries per year to its Find Insurance Services, online and via the telephone, which are directed to insurance broking firms.

BIBA is the voice of the sector advising members, Government, regulators, consumer bodies and other stakeholders on key insurance issues.

4.About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users. Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

