Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator expands applications practice with acquisition of award-winning European tech business

Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has acquired Amdaris, an award-winning software development and digital services specialist based in the UK with service delivery centres located in several eastern European countries. Through this acquisition, Insight will add Amdaris' innovative software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to its broad solutions portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities.

Amdaris, a Microsoft-Gold Certified Partner for more than 10 years, has a proven track record of delivering transformative digital journeys. With more than 800 people in their workforce, Amdaris' core expertise in providing outsourced extended delivery teams for enterprise and consumer software applications makes it an ideal addition to Insight's global Modern Applications and Data AI practices. Customised solutions for back-end, cloud, mobile, data analytics and web front-end will be accelerated, helping clients digitally transform faster.

"The acquisition marks an important milestone for Insight as a leading Solutions Integrator," said Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight. "With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities, and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA. They are a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes."

Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA president, said: "With the business landscape in a constant state of change, IT products and services have become integral: every business must be digital now, and they must move quickly to achieve it. Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey. With Amdaris, Insight's position as a leading Solutions Integrator will be enhanced, and clients will be provided with even more capabilities in application development and digital consulting. Amdaris clients in turn gain access to our deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by Insight's longstanding relationships with more than 6,000 technology partners across the globe."

"We're thrilled to bring our proven track record of innovative software development and business-critical modernisation expertise to Insight," said Andy Rogers, co-CEO of Amdaris. "Insight has established an award-winning reputation as a trusted partner committed to helping organisations perform to their full potential. By joining forces, we look forward to leveraging Insight's global expertise and delivery network, particularly its global managed cloud service and leading knowledge of modern data warehouses and generative AI. Its expansive partnerships and accreditations will undoubtedly help our existing clients think even more ambitiously about their transformation goals."

"Amidst the fast-paced growth of the IT industry, our acquisition by Insight speaks volumes of their unwavering trust in the exceptional software development skills and talents that Eastern Europe has to offer," said Vlad Nanu, co-CEO of Amdaris. "There's also a lot of excitement that this level of investment will generate significant impact and development in the region."

Armstrong Teasdale LLP acted as counsel to Insight, and Amdaris was represented by TLT LLP. KPMG served as the exclusive financial advisor to Amdaris in connection with the transaction. PCB Partners acted as M&A advisors to Insight.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817526755/en/

