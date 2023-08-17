Norway's NorSun, a monocrystalline silicon wafer supplier and ingot manufacturer, has raised NOK 90 million ($8.5 million) to support its projects.Norway's NorSun has secured $8.5 million through additional investment from two Norwegian equity investors, Statkraft Ventures and Årdal Energi, which contributed a total of NOK 50 million. Previous investors Nysnø Climate Investments, Scatec Innovation, and ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund - along with the management team and smaller shareholders - also contributed to the funding round. NorSun plans to build a 5 GW factory in the United States, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...