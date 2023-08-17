NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in XXL due to rights issue (198/23)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on August 17, 2023. Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of XXL, held on August 17, 2023, approved a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to 3.29403 new shares for every one (1) share held, maximum number of new shares issued: 1,250,001,065. The Ex-date is August 18, 2023. The subscription price is NOK 0.40 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1160557