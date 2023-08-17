Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (CSE: MJMJ) (OTC PINK: SPLIF) (formerly High Fusion Inc.) ("Vertical Peak" or the "Corporation") wishes to announce that it has entered into binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated August 9, 2023 to sell all its California operations ("Transaction") to Downwind Holdings Inc. ("DHI").

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, DHI agreed to acquire from Vertical Peak all assets relating to the business carried out by Vertical Peak in the State of California ("Purchased Business"), comprised mainly of the management service agreements ("MSAs") between Nutritional High LLC ("NHLLC") and Downwind 27 Inc. ("D27") and San Diego Natural Inc. ("SDN") and the related assets which are owned by NHLLC and used by D27 and SDN to carry out their respective cannabis businesses.

In connection with the Transaction, the DHI agreed to assume certain financial obligations associated with the Purchased Business, which include, but not limited to outstanding tax obligations of the Purchased Business and certain secured debts of Vertical Peak estimated at approximately CAD $23.3 million ("Assumed Obligations"). The parties agreed to enter into definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") on or before September 9, 2023, which will set out, among other things, further details of the Assumed Obligations and other material terms of the Transaction. In connection with the Transaction, the parties agreed to take steps to terminate MJ Direct Licensing Agreement ("MJD Agreement") that is more specifically described in the press release dated February 23, 2023, which termination shall include for the redemption by Vertical Peak of 6,750,000 multiple voting shares in the capital of Vertical Peak that was issued to MJ Direct Inc., in connection with the MJD Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, DHI agreed to provide Vertical Peak with a deposit of US $50,000 ("Deposit") which shall be applied against the purchase price of the Purchased Business, which shall otherwise be considered nominal, other than the assumption of the Assumed Obligations. Total aggregate net purchase price including the Deposit and Assumed Obligation, net of the assets attributed to the Purchased Business is estimate at approximately CAD $12.3 million ("Purchase Price").

DHI is a private corporation incorporated pursuant to the laws of the State of California that is 100% owned by Samuel Austin Birch, a director of Vertical Peak and a principal of the Purchased Business. As a result, DHI is "related person" of Vertical Peak and the Transaction contemplated by the LOI constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the closing of the Transaction is subject to the Company's satisfaction of the requirements set out in MI 61-101. Accordingly, pursuant to MI 61-101, the Transaction is subject to the minority shareholder approval among other things. Pursuant to the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, the votes attached to shares of Vertical Peak held by Mr. Birch will be excluded from voting on the Transaction.

Further information regarding the Transaction will be provided in subsequent news releases and other materials, which will be filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Shareholders are cautioned that final details of the Transaction are subject to change and that there is no certainty that the Transaction will be completed as currently proposed or at all. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.

Investment in securities of Vertical Peak should be considered highly speculative and prospective investors should consult their advisors prior to making any investment decisions.

Following the completion of the Transaction, Vertical Peak will continue to own certain assets, including without limitation, the real estate property in La Pine, Oregon and an equity interest in Neural Therapeutics. Inc., an unlisted reporting issuer focused on drug discovery and development. Vertical Peak intends to continue seeking strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Board Change

Vertical Peak also wishes to announce resignation of John Durfy as a director of Vertical Peak. The board and management of Vertical Peak express their gratitude to Mr. Durfy for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Vertical Peak Holdings Inc.

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. Vertical Peak operates and controls licenses in California, which include manufacturing, retail and cultivation operations in California. Vertical Peak's main portfolio includes the OutCo and Thrive brands that it has acquired in 2021 pursuant to the acquisition of business of OutCo.

For updates on the Vertical's activities and highlights of the Vertical's press releases and other media coverage, please visit www.high-fusion.com.

For further information, please contact:

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc.

Bill Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Director

(888) 262 4645

bgillespie@nutritionalhigh.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

