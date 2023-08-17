Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - NNRF, Inc (OTC Pink: NNRI) is pleased to announce the engagement of Broadley Rees Hogan Lawyers (BRH) to conduct a comprehensive legal review of the Shareholders Agreement pertaining to the upcoming Zeolite Acquisition, as well as the Joint Venture Agreement involving NNRF, Plazer, LLC, and Zeolite Australia.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, Broadley Rees Hogan Lawyers is a reputable commercial law firm that provides a wide spectrum of legal services across various practice areas, including Corporate and Commercial law, Property Sales and Development, Property Leasing, Intellectual Property, and Litigation and Dispute Resolution.

At the helm of BRH's Property and Corporate/Commercial team is Gerard Thorpe, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in Corporate, Commercial, and Property transactions. His expertise has benefited both international and domestic clients in successfully navigating the complexities of business establishment, commercialization of opportunities, and intellectual property strategies.

NNRF's decision to collaborate with BRH underscores its commitment to ensuring legal diligence and transparency in significant business ventures. The review of the Shareholders Agreement for the Zeolite Acquisition and the Joint Venture Agreement reflects NNRF's dedication to fostering strong partnerships that align with its sustainable and environmentally conscious objectives.

"We are delighted to engage Broadley Rees Hogan Lawyers for these crucial legal assessments," stated Tomi Holden, CEO of NNRF, Inc. "Their expertise in corporate and commercial law, along with their international presence through Alliott Global Alliance, will provide us with invaluable insights as we move forward with our growth plans."

BRH's affiliation with Alliott Global Alliance further enhances its ability to offer global representation and expert insights, ensuring that NNRF's agreements are robust, compliant, and well-informed across international contexts.

For more information about Broadley Rees Hogan Lawyers and their team's expertise, please visit their official website: https://www.brhlawyers.com.au/.

About NNRF, Inc.: NNRF, Inc. is a forward-thinking company focused on sustainable solutions in the areas of environmental remediation, renewable energy, and agribusiness. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and innovative technologies, NNRF aims to lead the way towards a greener and more prosperous future.

Media Contact: Taylar Pech, Director of Communications, NNRF, Inc., into@nnrfinc.com, www.nnrfinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as may, should, will, could, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements include forward-looking statements regarding new revenue sources and growth plans for the Company. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177487