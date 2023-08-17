New Geisli Energi AS is backed by Norsk Hydro's renewable energy unit Hydro Rein and the state-owned OVF (Norwegian Church Endowment) and will develop up to seven solar energy projects totaling 655 MW in Norway in the first phase. Hydro Rein, Norsk Hydro's renewable energy unit, and Opplysningsvesenets fond (OVF), the state-owned Norwegian Church Endowment, have joined forces in a new solar power venture, Geisli Energi AS, for the development and production of renewable energy in Norway. Hydro Rein will hold 49.9% and OVF 50.1% of the new joint venture. Hydro Rein will be responsible for project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...