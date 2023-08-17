Italian scientists have developed a flexible indoor perovskite solar cell with 32.5% efficiency. Their design uses a PET substrate combined with a tetrabutylammonium bromide layer over the perovskite absorber. This additional layer effectively reduces defect density and enhances the stability of the underlying 3D perovskite structure.Scientists at the University of Rome Tor Vergata have developed a perovskite solar cell for indoor applications such as autonomous wireless sensors, low-power consumer electronics, smart homes, domotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. "All these elements ...

