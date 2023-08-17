Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Announces Hosting of Inaugural MOGO National Championship Event

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile and social platform for collegiate esports tournaments, announced today the inaugural MOGO National Championship (the "Championship"), an electrifying event that bridges the gap between traditional sports and esports, scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22, 2023. The Championship will be held at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, India.

This event marks a groundbreaking moment as MOGO looks to integrate esports into the renowned Elite Four conference championships, a fixture on India's sports calendar. This year's event showcases a transformative leap by adding an esports segment to the traditional trio of volleyball, basketball, and kabaddi, the second-largest sport in India behind cricket.1 By placing esports on par with these well-established sports, MOGO aims to foster greater respect and recognition for esports with hopes of reaching larger audiences.

Teams across India have been vying for their place in the spotlight through rigorous qualifiers, with over a hundred teams competing in four regional divisions - West, South, North, and Central Zones. The top four teams from each zone will secure their spot in the live event hosted at LPU, where the ultimate champion of the MOGO National Championship will be crowned. The competition promises an exhilarating showdown over five action-packed days, culminating in the championship finale on Friday. A state-of-the-art 2,000-seat arena resembling a proscenium-style stage will set the scene for the participants to showcase their gaming prowess.

The event will be streamed live on various platforms, including YouTube, Rooter, and Loco, catering to diverse viewers. Aside from the esports matches, attendees can immerse themselves in the Fan Zone, where they can engage with major brands, meet gaming influencers, and participate in various activities. There will be various sponsorship opportunities made available for companies interested in adding a layer of excitement including player meet-and-greets, fan interactions, swag giveaways, and other brand activations. MOGO is also excited to announce that the Company's duly anticipated beta platform will be tested at the event.

"The MOGO National Championship is not just about competition; it represents a significant step in shaping the future of esports in India, propelling it to the same level of recognition as traditional sports," said Dave Pross, CEO of MOGO. "As MOGO continues to pave the way for esports integration, the event is poised to become a hallmark of innovation in the world of sports and gaming.

About MOGO

MOGO creates live and virtual events in India focused on university students, and its esports platform is now in beta testing. The platform offers unique social, video and revenue features and features compression technology that reduces video file size by 65% while maintaining HD quality.

