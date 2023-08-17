Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Integrates With Sketchfab Offering New Unlimited AI-Generated 3D Model Texturing Options & One-Click Account Access

Toggle3D is leveraging Sketchfab's 10mill+ developer ecosystem with a seamless login

Sketchfabs 3D models can now be textured in unlimited ways using Toggle3D's AI tools

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce it has integrated with Sketchfab : the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D content where users publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D models, VR and AR content. Sketchfab currently has 10 million members, with over 5 million 3D models available to download. This integration offers Sketchfabs members access to Toggle's AI generated 3D model texturing tools giving members the ability for creating an infinite number of styles and 3D model designs.

With this integration, when a Toggle3D.ai user signs into the platform, they will have a seamless connection that provides access to all of the 3D models within their Sketchfab account. The Company sees this as one of many integrations that will promote its value proposition due to its increased speed, efficiency, and easy 3D design workflow. Now with a single click, 10 million Sketchfab users are able to take their 3D models from Sketchfab and change the colours and textures on the Toggle3D platform, resulting in limitless additional 3D model variations, which the company believes adds tremendous value to the Sketchfab users.

To further enhance the 3D design and texturing workflow, Toggle3D.ai recently announced the launch of a new AI-powered material creation template enabling users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials to customize their 3D models. This new AI-powered functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality, enabling them to create PBR materials from either: a 2D image of the texture, a product photo, or a text prompt. This is a substatial competitive differentiator for Toggle3D in the world of 3D texturing, and Sketchfab users will be able to use this full functionality on their Sketchfab 3D models when they are logged into the Toggle3D.ai platform.

Watch a video demo showcasing this technology: click here

The Toggle3D integration with Sketchfab provides the following benefits:

Attracting new users to Toggle3D from Sketchfabs 10 mil ecosystem

Allows for a seamless connection between Sketchfab and Toggle3D. This means users will be able to connect their Sketchfab account to Toggle3D. They will be able to import their models into Toggle3D and make new variations by changing the materials, colors, finishes of their 3D models inside Toggle3D

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: " We're excited to announce this first of many integrations of Toggle3D.ai with Sketchfab as they are truly a leader in the world of 3D modeling. As Toggle3D.ai is just beginning its rapid growth stage, this integration underscores our commitment to a partnership focused on bringing in new users and creating value within the 3D ecosystem." He continued, "This strategic collaboration brings together the power of Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge AI texturing tools with Sketchfab's unparalleled 3D marketplace with millions of 3D models and members. With Sketchfab boasting a staggering 10 million members and an extensive library of millions of 3D models, this integration opens doors to the creation of unlimited 3D model variations, which I believe drives huge value for Toggle3D shareholders. Our plan is to continue to tap into large 3D model ecosystems and add value through cross collaboration and integrations…more to come!"

About Sketchfab

Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, they are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D. Additionally, their store lets buyers and sellers transact 3D models with confidence using our realtime viewer and model inspector. Sketchfab technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop and mobile. Learn more https://sketchfab.com/about

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

