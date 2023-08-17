Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.: Formula Systems Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) ("Formula" or the "Company"), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the second quarter and six month-period ended June 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased by approximately 2.9% to a second-quarter record-breaking $655.4 million, compared to $636.9 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 would have increased by approximately 9.1% to $695.0 million.





Consolidated operating income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $60.0 million compared to $99.5 million in the same period last year. Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 included a capital gain realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT subsidiary in the amount of $44.2 million. Excluding such impact, consolidated operating income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, increased by 8.4% compared to the second quarter of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022), the consolidated operating income for the second quarter of 2023 would have increased by approximately 13.5% to $62.8 million, compared to the same period last year (excluding the above-mentioned capital gain of $44.2 million recorded in 2022).





Consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $17.0 million, or $1.11 per fully diluted share, compared to $32.9 million, or $2.12 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by approximately $17.1 million of income realized from the disposition of a subsidiary of Matrix IT Ltd. Excluding such impact, consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased by 7.3% year over year compared to the second quarter of the previous year.



Net income in the period was negatively impacted by the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in variable interest rates. Financial expenses net, increased by approximately 51.0% to $5.6 million, compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Six Month-Period Ended June 30, 2023

Consolidated revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2023 increased by 3.0% to a first-half record-breaking $1.33 billion, compared to $1.29 billion in the first half of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the first half ended June 30, 2022), consolidated revenues for the first half 2023 would have increased by approximately 10.1% to $1.42 billion.





Consolidated operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $120.8 million, compared to $158.9 million in the first half of the previous year. Operating income for the first half of 2022 included a capital gain realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT subsidiary in the amount of $44.2 million. Excluding such impact, consolidated operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2023, increased by 5.3% compared to the first half of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the first half ended June 30, 2022), the consolidated operating income for the first half of 2023 would have increased by approximately 11.1% to $127.5 million, compared to the same period last year (excluding the above-mentioned capital gain of $44.2 million recorded in 2022).





Consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $32.7 million, or $2.11 per fully diluted share, compared to $49.2 million, or $3.18 per fully diluted share, in the first half of the previous year. Net income for the first half of 2022 was positively impacted by approximately $17.1 million of income realized from the disposition of a subsidiary of Matrix IT Ltd. Excluding such impact, consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2023 increased by 1.9% year over year compared to the first half of the previous year.



Net income in the six-month period was negatively impacted by the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in variable interest rates. Financial expenses net, increased by approximately 51.2% to $12.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year.





Net income in the six-month period was negatively impacted by the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in variable interest rates. Financial expenses net, increased by approximately 51.2% to $12.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2023, Formula held 48.2%, 44.0%, 46.3%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80%, 100% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., and Shamrad Electronic (1997) Ltd., respectively.





Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately $477.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $569.1 million as of December 31, 2022.





Total equity as of June 30, 2023, was $1.23 billion (representing 45.0% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2022.

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2023, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula's shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.





Actual equity attributable to Formula's shareholders as of June 30, 2023 was $576.1 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula's Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.





Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of June 30, 2023 was 9.4%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.





Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA as of June 30, 2023, was 0.35.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: "Formula Systems group continues to demonstrate strong and consistent performance, making big strides across multiple fronts, as reflected in 2023 second quarter and first half all-time high revenues and profits. During the first half, we. Our broad investment portfolio allows us to carefully mitigate the current risks in the IT market, which are mainly a product of the challenging macro-economic environment. We continue our efforts across our entire group to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating, and contributing to their growth."

"Matrix concluded the first half of 2023 with double-digit growth and record-breaking results recorded across all its key financial indices: revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income attributable to shareholders. Matrix revenues for the first half grew by 10.9% year over year reaching an all-time first-half high of NIS 2.58 billion (approximately $717.9 million). Operating income grew by 12.9%, reaching for the first time ever the NIS 200 million mark (approximately $55.5 million). We are pleased with Matrix's continued recognition as a market leader in Israel in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps and AI, which enable the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. There is a strong demand in Israel for software services in digital, cloud, cyber, data, and core operating systems-areas in which Matrix is a market leader, and which are at the center of the IT market demand. North America, which accounts for 9% of Matrix's first-half revenues and 16% of its operating income, also showed significant growth, with an increase of approximately 26.4% in operating income, along with a substantial improvement in operating margin approximately 160 basis points year over year. We believe that Matrix has significant growth potential in the North American market especially in the field AI-based solutions for anti-money laundering and prevention of financial crimes, as well as across all of its other areas of expertise in the North American market."

"Sapiens achieved a strong second quarter, with 8.2% revenue growth and 18.2% operating margin (on a Non-GAAP basis), driven by significant growth in North American and European markets. Sapiens' Life business is globally successful, fueled by strategic investments in CoreSuite for Life. Sapiens CoreSuite for Life recently won the 2023 Celent XCelent Award in the EMEA region and was recognized as a "Luminary" Policy Administration Solution in EMEA and North America. Sapiens ended 2022 with significant enhancements in its products, delivery, and talent that helped it build a momentum that has carried over into 2023. Since the beginning of the year Sapiens has already signed new deals for P&C, Life, and Reinsurance and is optimistic as to the quality of its new business pipeline. Sapiens has increased its full-year 2023 non-GAAP revenues guidance for the second time this year to $511 - $516 million compared to its previous guidance of $507 - $512 million, and also increased its guidance for the full year 2023 non-GAAP operating margin to 18.0% - 18.2%, compared to previous guidance of 17.8% - 18.2%. These revised targets demonstrate Sapiens' commitment to delivering outstanding results and driving sustained growth."

"Magic Software delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue reaching $137.6 million, up 0.4% from the second quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, Magic Software's top-line growth rate compared to the second quarter of 2022 was 4.4% with non-GAAP operating income growing by 7.1%. These results demonstrate the continued growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide, even during the current challenging macroeconomic climate, to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for Magic's innovative software solutions and services. Magic Software continues to operate in Israel and the US in all areas of technology, and especially in areas that are in high demand: digital, data, cyber, cloud, and core operational systems and to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for its clients, across multiple sectors while remaining cautious about the macro-economic environment."

"Michpal continues to monetize on its business model with its revenues for the first half growing organically by 10.3% year over year on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, to NIS 67.2 million (approximately $18.7 million). Michpal ended 2022 with significant enhancements to its product offering and is well-positioned to continue its positive momentum from the first quarter throughout the remainder of the year."

"TSG concluded the first half of 2023 with double-digit growth and record-breaking results recorded across its revenues, operating income. TSG revenues for the first half grew by 21.1% year over year reaching an all-time first-half high of NIS 150.8 million (approximately $41.9 million). TSG continues materializing its strategy of expanding its presence in the Israeli municipal sector after acquiring 60% of the outstanding share capital of E.P.R. Systems Ltd in 2022. E.P.R offers comprehensive software solutions for municipal institutions primarily to manage all their billing and collection operations for all types of revenues, including taxes, fees and levies and several innovative extension modules. During the first half of 2023 TSG concluded the acquisition of 100% of the equity of BAR Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of property management software solutions and services in the Israeli municipal institutions sector."

"Lastly, Zap Group continues to develop and invest in diverse advanced fields and innovative technologies, and improving its operations, preserving its position as the leading digital marketing and advertising group in Israel. With a deep understanding of the Israeli market and consumer needs, Zap Group successfully manages diverse and significant content and consumer sites and provides strategic services and advertising solutions to its customers. In addition, during recent weeks following advanced development Zap Group launched its state-of-the-art Marketplace platform based on SAP and Mirakl's platforms. The Zap Group Marketplace platform offers a reliable and comfortable online buying experience by utilizing a simple 'compare and purchase' interface, allowing customers to select and purchase from a variety of products arranged in dozens of popular categories, all using a single shopping cart, with a simple and user-friendly operating system."

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula's stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula's stand-alone financial position. Formula's management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula's financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 655,374 636,892 (*) 1,325,773 1,287,608 (*) Cost of revenues 494,436 487,388 (*) 1,002,904 982,262 (*) Gross profit 160,938 149,504 (*) 322,869 305,346 (*) Research and development costs, net 19,210 17,848 38,518 35,198 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 81,744 76,329 (*) 163,573 155,422 (*) Capital gain from realization of a Matrix IT's subsidiary 0 44,208 0 44,208 Operating income 59,984 99,535 120,778 158,934 Financial expenses, net (5,612 ) (3,716 ) (12,696 ) (8,399 ) Income before taxes on income 54,372 95,819 108,082 150,535 Taxes on income 11,380 21,421 22,870 32,923 Income after taxes 42,992 74,398 85,212 117,612 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net 174 380 209 613 Net income 43,166 74,778 85,421 118,225 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26,145 41,835 52,716 69,048 Net income attributable to Formula Systems shareholders 17,021 32,943 32,705 49,177 Earnings per share (basic) 1.12 2.16 2.14 3.24 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.11 2.12 2.11 3.18 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,301,017 15,295,517 15,300,642 15,293,955 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,480,800 15,487,852 15,472,436 15,496,092

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 385,997 544,342 Short-term deposits 91,475 23,976 Short-term investments - 738 Trade receivables, net 698,141 702,727 Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivable 76,382 64,535 Inventories 39,374 35,181 Total current assets 1,291,369 1,371,499 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term investments and receivables 49,498 38,985 Deferred taxes 43,960 42,027 Investments in companies accounted for at equity 19,894 20,746 Property, plants and equipment, net 53,877 54,971 Right-of-use assets 118,215 116,840 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 1,149,612 1,148,887 Total non-current assets 1,435,056 1,422,456 Total assets 2,726,425 2,793,955 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Credit from banks and others 155,685 157,882 Debentures 66,011 68,293 Current maturities of lease liabilities 46,192 45,497 Trade payables 202,932 222,482 Deferred revenues 136,390 131,639 Employees and payroll accrual 182,366 201,225 Other accounts payable 70,149 86,340 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 13,045 27,129 Put options of non-controlling interests 51,188 60,500 Total current liabilities 923,958 1,000,987 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 118,543 115,874 Debentures 265,221 305,632 Lease liabilities 79,544 78,966 Other long-term liabilities 13,980 14,101 Deferred taxes 60,172 59,465 Deferred revenues 5,878 8,859 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 5,827 12,345 Put options of non-controlling interests 15,892 11,688 Employees benefit liabilities, net 9,741 9,116 Total long-term liabilities 574,798 616,046 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems shareholders 576,106 551,875 Non-controlling interests 651,563 625,047 Total equity 1,227,669 1,176,922 Total liabilities and equity 2,726,425 2,793,955

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 38,126 39,363 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 6,966 7,326 Total current assets 45,092 46,689 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 150,197 149,701 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 234,321 228,860 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 124,805 125,058 Other 144,614 154,408 Total investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 653,937 658,027 Long term receivables and other investments 21,715 12,870 Property, plants and equipment, net 7 8 Total non-current assets 675,659 670,905 Total assets 720,751 717,594 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Debentures 22,128 32,999 Trade payables 169 125 Other accounts payable 1,315 5,596 Put options of non-controlling interests 853 848 Liability in respect of a business combination 405 426 Total current liabilities 24,870 39,994 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debentures 119,546 125,484 Liability in respect of a business combination 229 241 Total long-term liabilities 119,775 125,725 EQUITY 576,106 551,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 720,751 717,594

(*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments' cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.