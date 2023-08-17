Anzeige
Yiren Digital Ltd.: Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,133,069 as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 12.5% from 1,007,238 as of March 31, 2023 and compared to 755,819 as of June 30, 2022 .

  • Number of insurance clients served in the second quarter of 2023 was 135,449, representing an increase of 67.5% from 80,856 in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 132,727 in the same period of 2022. The increase was attributed to the enhancement of digital operational efficiency, coupled with the optimization of products and service channels tailored to our customer base.

  • Gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,332.5 million ( US$183.8 million ), representing an increase of 44.3% from RMB923.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB797.9 million in the same period of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributed to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales.

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2023 reached RMB8.2 billion ( US$1.1 billion ), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2022.

  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 8,002,372 as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to 7,582,435 as of March 31, 2023 and compared to 6,514,111 as of June 30, 2022 .

  • Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2023 was 1,013,972 representing an increase of 16.2% from 872,235 in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 556,094 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products and the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.

  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB12.8 billion ( US$1.8 billion ) as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 14.7% from RMB11.1 billion as of March 31, 2023 and compared to RMB10.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 .

Consumption & Lifestyle Business

  • Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB395.8 million ( US$54.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 28.3% from RMB308.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB87.1 million in the same period of 2022.

"I am very excited to reveal our new corporate positioning as an AI and technology-driven financial and lifestyle services platform, which better aligns with our business model that is anchored by three key pillars -- financial services, insurance brokerage and consumption and lifestyle services." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the long term, we will continue to focus on delivering shareholder value by expanding our business and investing in technology."

"Despite a sequentially more challenging macro environment this quarter, we are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results.," Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "For the second quarter of 2023, our total revenue increased by 65% year-over-year to RMB1.3 billion driven by rapid growth across all business segments. Net income reached RMB527.3 million for this quarter as we continued to strengthen operational efficiencies."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,324.2 million ( US$182.6 million ), representing an increase of 65% from RMB801.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the second quarter of 2023, revenue from financial services business was RMB582.0 million ( US$80.3 million ), representing an increase of 33.3% from RMB436.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase of our small revolving loan products amid strong demand for consumption. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB404.7 million ( US$55.8 million ), representing an increase of 114.6% from RMB188.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB148.9 million ( US$20.5 million ), compared to RMB158.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of the cost structure for our offline business and improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB346.4 million ( US$47.8 million ), compared to RMB188.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB96.7 million ( US$13.3 million ), compared to RMB112.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of optimizing the company's offline business operations and achieving overall cost-efficiency improvements.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB60.8 million ( US$8.4 million ), compared to RMB65 .6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the continued improvement in the risk performance.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB139.8 million ( US$19.3 million ).

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB527.3 million ( US$72.7 million ), as compared to RMB254.5 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB661.7 million ( US$91.2 million ), compared to RMB312.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6 .0 (US$0.8) and RMB5.9 (US$0.8), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.0 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.0 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB718.1 million ( US$99.0 million ), compared to RMB666.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB20.0 million ( US$2.8 million ), compared to RMB255.7 million provided by investing activities in the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,808.8 million ( US$801.1 million ), compared to RMB5,077.2 million as of March 31, 2023 . As of June 30, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB5.8 million ( US$0.8 million ), compared to RMB3.3 million as of March 31, 2023 . As of June 30, 2023, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB102.6 million ( US$14.1 million ), compared to RMB250 .8 million as of March 31, 2023 .

Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.1% respectively, compared to 0.6%, 1.2% and 1.2% respectively as of March 31, 2023 .

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 8.0%, 6.6% and 3.9% respectively, as compared to 8.1%, 6.6% and 2.6% respectively as of March 31, 2023 .

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on August 17, 2023 ).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033013-5tdywj.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.yirendai.com/presentations-webcasts

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China . The Company provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses, along with high-quality lifestyle services to enhance clients' well-being and security, as well as offers financial consulting services for clients throughout their growth journey, addressing financing needs that arise from consumption and production.

[1] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023



June 30,
2022


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:















Loan facilitation services

273,725


417,165


514,353


70,933



503,386


931,518


128,462

Post-origination services

55,311


6,316


5,273


727



92,287


11,589


1,598

Insurance brokerage services

188,570


196,358


404,695


55,810



343,751


601,053


82,889

Financing services

78,530


22,577


14,896


2,054



188,141


37,473


5,168

Electronic commerce services

70,977


242,858


287,725


39,679



120,788


530,583


73,171

Others

134,011


101,069


97,264


13,413



257,536


198,333


27,351

Total net revenue

801,124


986,343


1,324,206


182,616



1,505,889


2,310,549


318,639

Operating costs and expenses:















Sales and marketing

157,958


106,212


148,947


20,541



334,141


255,159


35,188

Origination,servicing and other

operating costs

188,687


199,745


346,367


47,766



341,628


546,112


75,312

General and administrative

111,964


92,550


96,741


13,341



228,512


189,291


26,104

Allowance for contract assets,

receivables and others

65,575


44,905


60,840


8,390



97,402


105,745


14,584

Total operating costs and expenses

524,184


443,412


652,895


90,038



1,001,683


1,096,307


151,188

Other (expenses)/income:















Interest (expense)/income, net

(3,790)


14,519


10,535


1,453



(29,363)


25,054


3,455

Fair value adjustments related to

Consolidated ABFE

15,020


(11,203)


(17,470)


(2,409)



19,785


(28,673)


(3,954)

Others, net

8,481


3,589


2,730


376



15,895


6,319


872

Total other income/(expenses)

19,711


6,905


(4,205)


(580)



6,317


2,700


373

Income before provision for income taxes

296,651


549,836


667,106


91,998



510,523


1,216,942


167,824

Income tax expense

42,163


122,670


139,758


19,273



71,207


262,428


36,190

Net income

254,488


427,166


527,348


72,725



439,316


954,514


131,634
















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, basic

170,008,652


177,782,059


176,929,176


176,929,176



170,005,103


177,353,262


177,353,262

Basic income per share

1.4969


2.4028


2.9806


0.4110



2.5841


5.3820


0.7422

Basic income per ADS

2.9938


4.8056


5.9612


0.8220



5.1682


10.7640


1.4844
















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding, diluted

170,871,232


180,180,975


179,124,032


179,124,032



170,932,908


179,650,148


179,650,148

Diluted income per share

1.4894


2.3708


2.9440


0.4060



2.5701


5.3132


0.7327

Diluted income per ADS

2.9788


4.7416


5.8880


0.8120



5.1402


10.6264


1.4654
















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash

Flow Data















Net cash generated from operating

activities

666,901


390,307


718,058


99,026



1,034,652


1,108,365


152,852

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing

activities

255,693


774,283


(19,988)


(2,757)



604,478


754,295


104,022

Net cash used in financing activities

(50,166)


(392,831)


(6,120)


(844)



(158,374)


(398,951)


(55,018)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

1,580


(181)


329


45



1,308


148


20

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

874,008


771,578


692,279


95,470



1,482,064


1,463,857


201,876

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, beginning of period

3,553,400


4,360,695


5,132,273


707,773



2,945,344


4,360,695


601,367

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash, end of period

4,427,408


5,132,273


5,824,552


803,243



4,427,408


5,824,552


803,243

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2022


March 31,

2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

4,271,899


5,077,211


5,808,775


801,067

Restricted cash

88,796


55,062


15,777


2,176

Accounts receivable

221,004


320,440


490,680


67,666

Contract assets, net

626,739


609,969


694,507


95,777

Contract cost

787


480


356


49

Prepaid expenses and other assets

321,411


258,786


297,018


40,961

Loans at fair value

54,049


175,411


412,389


56,871

Financing receivables

514,388


371,196


252,878


34,874

Amounts due from related parties

1,266,232


1,281,348


1,098,164


151,444

Held-to-maturity investments

2,700


3,320


5,820


803

Available-for-sale investments

972,738


250,788


102,594


14,148

Property, equipment and software, net

77,256


75,726


73,991


10,204

Deferred tax assets

84,187


90,855


92,359


12,737

Right-of-use assets

33,909


29,606


25,424


3,506

Total assets

8,536,095


8,600,198


9,370,732


1,292,283

Accounts payable

14,144


19,887


66,738


9,203

Amounts due to related parties

227,724


247,717


338,779


46,720

Deferred revenue

65,539


36,555


32,450


4,475

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,315,006


1,342,251


1,427,016


196,795

Secured borrowings

767,900


392,100


392,100


54,073

Deferred tax liabilities

79,740


84,824


100,178


13,815

Lease liabilities

35,229


30,274


26,930


3,714

Total liabilities

2,505,282


2,153,608


2,384,191


328,795

Ordinary shares

129


129


130


18

Additional paid-in capital

5,160,783


5,164,104


5,168,632


712,787

Treasury stock

(46,734)


(61,046)


(66,914)


(9,228)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

7,765


8,599


23,748


3,275

Retained earnings

908,870


1,334,804


1,860,945


256,636

Total equity

6,030,813


6,446,590


6,986,541


963,488

Total liabilities and equity

8,536,095


8,600,198


9,370,732


1,292,283

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,

2023


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023



June 30,
2022


June 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Gross written premiums

797,881


923,382


1,332,458


183,754



1,604,236


2,255,841


311,095

First year premium

764,318


627,314


1,101,928


151,962



1,304,360


1,729,243


238,474

Renewal premium

33,563


296,068


230,530


31,792



299,876


526,598


72,621

Number of insurance clients

132,727


80,856


135,449


135,449



266,199


212,414


212,414

Cumulative number of insurance clients

755,819


1,007,238


1,133,069


1,133,069



755,819


1,133,069


1,133,069

Amount of loans facilitated

4,934,167


6,420,213


8,156,201


1,124,792



9,541,056


14,576,413


2,010,179

Number of borrowers

556,094


872,235


1,013,972


1,013,972



827,767


1,457,736


1,457,736

Remaining principal of performing loans

10,613,125


11,129,221


12,768,448


1,760,850



10,613,125


12,768,448


1,760,850

Gross merchandise volume

87,117


308,567


395,820


54,586



146,138


704,387


97,139
















Segment Information















Insurance Brokerage Business:















Revenue

188,570


196,358


404,695


55,810



343,751


601,053


82,889

Sales and marketing expenses

7,046


2,289


3,845


530



12,218


6,134


846

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

141,338


133,617


289,851


39,972



234,528


423,468


58,399
















Financial Services Business:















Revenue

436,723


483,873


581,974


80,258



827,196


1,065,847


146,987

Sales and marketing expenses

99,661


62,218


103,164


14,227



237,220


165,382


22,807

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

33,833


47,609


38,961


5,373



73,503


86,570


11,940
















Consumption & Lifestyle Business and others:















Revenue

175,831


306,112


337,537


46,548



334,942


643,649


88,763

Sales and marketing expenses

51,251


41,705


41,938


5,784



84,703


83,643


11,535

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

13,516


18,519


17,555


2,421



33,597


36,074


4,973































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

254,488


427,166


527,348


72,725



439,316


954,514


131,634

Interest expense/(income), net

3,790


(14,519)


(10,535)


(1,453)



29,363


(25,054)


(3,455)

Income tax expense

42,163


122,670


139,758


19,273



71,207


262,428


36,190

Depreciation and amortization

9,119


1,868


1,778


245



15,379


3,646


503

Share-based compensation

3,382


2,089


3,321


458



4,882


5,410


746

Adjusted EBITDA

312,942


539,274


661,670


91,248



560,147


1,200,944


165,618

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.1 %


54.7 %


50.0 %


50.0 %



37.2 %


52.0 %


52.0 %

Delinquency Rates



15-29 days


30-59 days


60-89 days

December 31, 2019

0.8 %


1.3 %


1.0 %

December 31, 2020

0.5 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021

0.9 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022

0.7 %


1.3 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2023


0.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

June 30,2023


0.7 %


1.1 %


1.1 %

Net Charge-Off Rate

Loan

Issued

Period


Amount of Loans

Facilitated
During the Period


Accumulated M3+ Net

Charge-Off
as of June 30, 2023


Total Net Charge-Off

Rate
as of June 30, 2023



(in RMB thousands)


(in RMB thousands)



2019


3,431,443


392,882


11.4 %

2020


9,614,819


767,540


8.0 %

2021


23,195,224


1,520,740


6.6 %

2022


22,623,101


871,590


3.9 %

2023Q1


6,420,213


38,654


0.6 %


M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate

Loan Issued

Period


Month on Book



4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

5.3 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

2019Q2


0.1 %

1.5 %

4.5 %

7.5 %

8.8 %

9.2 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

2019Q3


0.2 %

2.9 %

6.8 %

9.0 %

10.4 %

12.0 %

13.2 %

13.8 %

14.4 %

14.6 %

14.6 %

2019Q4


0.4 %

3.1 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.8 %

9.8 %

2020Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.1 %

5.2 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.6 %

7.2 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

7.8 %

2020Q2


0.5 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2020Q3


1.1 %

3.3 %

5.1 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

8.1 %

8.7 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.7 %


2020Q4


0.3 %

1.8 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

6.0 %

7.0 %

7.4 %

7.5 %

7.5 %



2021Q1


0.4 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.5 %

6.6 %

6.9 %

7.1 %

7.1 %




2021Q2


0.4 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

6.5 %

6.6 %





2021Q3


0.5 %

3.1 %

5.0 %

5.9 %

6.1 %

6.2 %






2021Q4


0.6 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

5.1 %

5.2 %







2022Q1


0.6 %

2.6 %

3.4 %

4.1 %








2022Q2


0.4 %

1.6 %

3.0 %









2022Q3


0.5 %

2.7 %










2022Q4


0.6 %











SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.

