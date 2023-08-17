Propelus: Georgia Composite Medical Board Partners With CE Broker to Streamline Continuing Medical Education Tracking

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The Georgia Composite Medical Board (Board) has become Georgia's 10th state licensing board to use CE Broker's continuing education management and compliance platform. This partnership marks another milestone in the Board's commitment to providing a customer-centric experience for our applicants and licensees.

The CE Broker system will streamline the continuing education tracking and verification processes for licensed professionals and the Board. Professionals will gain a centralized hub to find relevant courses, store digital records, and efficiently manage their continuing education.

As part of its mission to protect, the Board recognizes the importance of maintaining high standards of professional competence among healthcare practitioners. To ensure that licensed professionals maintain competence and continue to develop skills, the Board requires continuing medical education to renew a license.

William Bostock, DO, Chairperson of the Georgia Composite Medical Board, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "The Board is excited to partner with CE Broker and offer our licensees access to their platform at no cost. Tools like CE Broker will be an excellent resource for licensees to document their training and remain compliant with continuing education requirements at license renewal."

Justin Mann, Chief Operating Officer of CE Broker, shared his excitement, "We're truly honored to assist the Georgia Composite Medical Board as they consistently demonstrate excellence in managing a streamlined continuing education program that properly protects the health and safety of all Georgians. Licensed professionals will enjoy greater access to trusted continuing education content, intuitive growth and compliance tools, and a U.S.-based support team that will enable them to spend more time on impactful patient care."

CE Broker has been helping licensed professionals in Georgia since 2015 when the Board of Nursing first adopted the platform. By integrating the Georgia Composite Medical Board into the CE Broker System, more than 55,000 professionals licensed by the Board will experience a centralized platform that ensures compliance with continuing education requirements specific to their respective disciplines.

About the Georgia Composite Medical Board

The Georgia Composite Medical Board is the licensing agency for physicians, physician assistants, respiratory care professionals, perfusionists, acupuncturists, orthotists, prosthetists, auricular (ear) detoxification specialists, residency training permits, cosmetic laser practitioners, pain management clinics, and medical geneticists. The Board's mission is to protect the health of Georgians through the proper licensing of physicians and certain numbers of the healing arts and through the objective enforcement of the Medical Practice Act.

About CE Broker

Recently brought under the Propelus brand, CE Broker is a leading compliance and continuing education management solution. For over 20 years, Propelus solutions - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - have propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals in their career journey. Our market-leading workforce compliance management technology, full-lifecycle continuing education software, and vital data simplify total professional management for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. We power professionals. Learn more at cebroker.com and www.propelus.com.

