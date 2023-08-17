The passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act has brought forth a range of benefits, including the decarbonization of the US grid, but challenges remain.From pv magazine USA On the first anniversary of the passage of the IRA, the historic bill has already begun to stimulate the economy and move the United States toward a carbon-neutral future. The massive energy, climate and tax bill includes $600 billion in spending, $370 billion of which is focused on supporting renewable energy buildout and climate resilience. The spending will be supported by closing tax loopholes on the wealthiest Americans ...

