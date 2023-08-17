Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.: AMG Completes Investment in Forbion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG), a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally, today announced the completion of its investment in Forbion Group Holding B.V. ("Forbion").



Forbion is a leading pan-European venture capital and growth equity firm focused on investing in high-quality life sciences companies across all stages of their development. With approximately €3 billion in assets under management, Forbion provides capital and expertise to life sciences companies, enabling the development of new therapeutics that can impact the future of medicine. Led by co-founders and Managing Partners Sander Slootweg, Geert-Jan Mulder, and Martien van Osch, Forbion's seasoned team has delivered excellent returns for clients across more than two decades, and continues to support companies delivering breakthrough drug therapies to the global market.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AMG

AMG is a leading partner to independent investment management firms globally. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in a diverse array of high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach enables each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational and investment autonomy. In addition, AMG offers its Affiliates growth capital, distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities, which enhance the long-term growth of these independent businesses, and enable them to align equity incentives across generations of principals to build enduring franchises. As of June 30, 2023, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $674 billion across a broad range of differentiated investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.amg.com

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the biopharmaceutical space, managing €3 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of biopharmaceutical drug development. The firm's current team consists of more than 30 life sciences investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with investments in 95 companies across 8 funds. Forbion's record of sourcing, building and guiding life sciences companies has resulted in many breakthrough therapies and valuable exits. In addition to its financial return objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of patients. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. More information can be found at www.forbion.com

