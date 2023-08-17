Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
17.08.2023 | 14:24
9GAG Limited: 9GAG's Debut Gaming Booth at gamescom 2023 Promises Memorable Encounter with "Hide The Pain Harold"

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9GAG, the global hub of internet humor and entertainment, is thrilled to announce its first-ever presence at gamescom, the world's largest trade fair for gaming. From August 23 to August 27, fans will experience humerous activities and interactive excitement at the 9GAG gaming booth.

9GAG gamecom booth design

Embarking on a mission to spread joy and giggles, 9GAG's gamescom presence ushers in a unique blend of gaming and internet culture. The booth's meme gallery, created in collaboration with gamescom, will showcase engaging gaming-inspired meme content, a tribute to 9GAG's role in user-generated content.

Stealing the spotlight is the iconic meme character "Hide The Pain Harold," the gaming ambassador gracing the 9GAG booth. Harold's presence promises a seamless integration of internet humor and gaming culture, creating an unforgettable experience. 9GAG boasts over 120 gaming ambassadors, including influencers like Sayafox, Shutter Authority, and Zoe Baptiste, who will also be presenting at the 9GAG booth and 9GAG Gaming party.

World Of Tanks Blitz, 9GAG's esteemed sponsor, will present an impressive tank display igniting gaming spirits. Experience innovation first hand with the unveiling of ROG's latest product, the ROG Ally, designed to elevate the gaming journey. The 9GAG Gaming Room will feature renowned gaming influencers livestreaming, connecting gamescom's energy with a global audience.

Join us at gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Germany, and be a part of the laughter, engagement, and gaming wonder that only 9GAG can deliver.

RSVP for 9GAG gamescom events:

Media And Influencer Preview Day:
Date and time: Aug 23, 11am-4pm CET
Location: 9GAG booth, Stand E-030-F-031, Hall 10.1, Cologne Fair
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gagmediapreview

9GAG Ultimate Gaming Party:
Date and time: Aug 24, 7pm-1am CET
Location: Tivoli Club Hohe Str. 14 50667 Köln Germany
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/9gaggamescomparty

Top lucky draw prizes include EKSA's headphones and Razer's Kitty V2 Pro headphones; game physical edition such as Park Beyond by Bandai, Atomic Heart by Focus Entertainment; Desktop PC and Spider-Man GPU by Zotac Gaming; GPU by INNO3D, etc.

About 9GAG:
9GAG is a leading global humor platform with over 200M followers and a massive monthly active user base. With a vast user community, 9GAG shapes internet culture through curated content that spreads laughter worldwide. For more information, visit www.9gag.com.

9GAG
Website: www.9gag.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/9gag
Facebook: www.facebook.com/9gag
Twitter: www.twitter.com/9gag
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/9gag

9GAG gamescom booth design

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188282/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188284/9GAG_Gameon_gamescom_Booth_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/9gags-debut-gaming-booth-at-gamescom-2023-promises-memorable-encounter-with-hide-the-pain-harold-301903649.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
