Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 6, 2023
  • 8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Webcast

Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

  • New York, New York
  • September 7, 2023
  • 2:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Registration

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 8, 2023
  • Participants: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO, and Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations
  • 1x1 Meetings Only

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

# # #

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tom Dinges, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
tom.dinges@mynaric.com

SOURCE: Mynaric AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774819/Mynaric-Announces-Management-Participation-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

