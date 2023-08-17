Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:
Jefferies Industrials Conference
- New York, New York
- September 6, 2023
- 8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CET
- Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
- Webcast
Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
- New York, New York
- September 7, 2023
- 2:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. CET
- Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
- Registration
Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference
- New York, New York
- September 8, 2023
- Participants: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO, and Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations
- 1x1 Meetings Only
Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
