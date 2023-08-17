Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

New York, New York

September 6, 2023

8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

Webcast

Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

New York, New York

September 7, 2023

2:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. CET

Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO

Registration

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

New York, New York

September 8, 2023

Participants: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO, and Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations

1x1 Meetings Only

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

