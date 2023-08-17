Anzeige
Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Provides Update on Efforts to Combat Illegal Short Selling

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), as previously disclosed, engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services LLC ("ShareIntel") as part of Camber's overall efforts to help identify and combat potential short selling of the Company's stock and protect the interests of its shareholders.

ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-DownTM process, a technology platform that tracks bank, broker dealer and shareholder movement specifically to reveal suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help identify, interpret, and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to issuers.

After several months of analysis, reports suggest the following organizations continually have the largest trade imbalances regarding the trading of Camber's stock: (i) Merrill Lynch; (ii) TD Ameritrade; (iii) Charles Schwab; (iv) ETrade; (v) Apex; (vi) Wedbush; and (vii) National Financial Services.

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber stated "We intend to proceed to the next phase of our pursuit to extinguish unlawful trading activity and hold bad actors accountable. In the interim, we encourage shareholders that have accounts with any of the above-mentioned organizations to contact the Compliance Officer of the firm and demand an immediate internal investigation. A collaborative approach will the most effective."

About ShareIntel

ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (SIS) is a patented compliance driven SaaS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. DRIL-Down identifies participants to potential abusive and illegal short selling providing actionable intelligence.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information
Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774820/Camber-Energy-Provides-Update-on-Efforts-to-Combat-Illegal-Short-Selling

