Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Provides Update on Efforts to Combat Illegal Short Selling

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), as previously disclosed, engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services LLC ("ShareIntel") as part of Camber's overall efforts to help identify and combat potential short selling of the Company's stock and protect the interests of its shareholders.

ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-DownTM process, a technology platform that tracks bank, broker dealer and shareholder movement specifically to reveal suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help identify, interpret, and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to issuers.

After several months of analysis, reports suggest the following organizations continually have the largest trade imbalances regarding the trading of Camber's stock: (i) Merrill Lynch; (ii) TD Ameritrade; (iii) Charles Schwab; (iv) ETrade; (v) Apex; (vi) Wedbush; and (vii) National Financial Services.

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber stated "We intend to proceed to the next phase of our pursuit to extinguish unlawful trading activity and hold bad actors accountable. In the interim, we encourage shareholders that have accounts with any of the above-mentioned organizations to contact the Compliance Officer of the firm and demand an immediate internal investigation. A collaborative approach will the most effective."

About ShareIntel

ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (SIS) is a patented compliance driven SaaS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. DRIL-Down identifies participants to potential abusive and illegal short selling providing actionable intelligence.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

