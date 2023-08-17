The Metaverse Spectrum: The Second Annual Metaverse 100 Awards Celebrate Cutting-Edge Innovations in Metaverse Technology

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The Metaverse Spectrum, an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies, is proud to present the highly anticipated 2023 Metaverse 100 Awards, hosted as part of the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and PitchFest 2023. This prestigious award honors outstanding products and services that epitomize raw innovation, unique features, and remarkable contributions to advancing metaverse technology.

Unlike traditional awards, the Metaverse 100 Awards celebrate revolutionary offerings that challenge the status quo, providing fresh perspectives, and delivering exceptional results in the industry. The 2023 award categories are Metaverse Platforms, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Web3.

"We are thrilled to host the 2023 Metaverse 100 Awards, where we celebrate trailblazers who redefine the possibilities of metaverse technology," said Sabrina George, Senior Vice President of the Metaverse Spectrum. "This event showcases the remarkable achievements of visionaries shaping the future of this dynamic digital realm."

The 2022 Metaverse 100 Awards crowned the top 100 companies that are reshaping the digital landscape with their cutting-edge innovations and groundbreaking contributions. 2022 honorees included Roblox Corporation, Adidas, Unity, Unreal Engine, NVIDIA, Decentraland, Qualcomm, and Yuga Labs. These companies are demonstrating their impact on the metaverse.

The selection of winners will be in the hands of a distinguished panel of industry experts and thought leaders, with extensive knowledge of the metaverse, innovation, and digital leadership. These prominent figures in the digital, AI, metaverse, and Web3 sectors will carefully evaluate the nominees during a comprehensive judging process.

The Metaverse 100 Awards foster community involvement by inviting the public to actively participate. Voters can have their say in the "People's Choice" category, further amplifying the voice of enthusiasts and supporters.

The Metaverse 100 Awards aim to shine a spotlight on outstanding and impactful contributions to the development and growth of the metaverse and Web3 technologies. It's a platform to honor the relentless efforts of visionaries and pioneers who are shaping the future of this thrilling digital realm.

The winners of the Metaverse 100 Awards will be announced in a press release on Wednesday, December 6th.

