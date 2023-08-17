Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho - Buenos Aires Unveils Premiere Sterling Silver Jewelry Collection

Argentinean fashion and accessories brand weaves timeless stories of artistry with handcrafted rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announces the debut of its premier sterling silver jewelry collection for Gaucho - Buenos Aires. Handmade and skillfully crafted by artisan silver craftsmen, this captivating jewelry line features a range of exquisite unisex silver accessories, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and pendants.

Gaucho's latest collection of hand-crafted silver jewelry pays homage to the cherished Gaucho culture, celebrating the labor of love that goes into each masterpiece. Drawing inspiration from this rich heritage and timeless artistry, every piece in the collection narrates a unique story. With a meticulous artisanal touch and an unwavering dedication to quality, Gaucho - Buenos Aires presents five distinct styles - Lasso, Genesis, Resolute, Timeless, and Solaris lines - poised to redefine the way silver jewelry is worn. The collection offers a treasure trove of possibilities for those who seek beauty, elegance, and individuality.

Lautaro Garcia de la Peña, Creative Director of Gaucho - Buenos Aires, shares his passion for the collection, stating, "Within the delicate intricacies of each hand-crafted jewelry piece and thoughtfully selected style, our collection becomes a symbol of elegance, harmonizing the essence of the Gaucho and Buenos Aires with the spirit of personal expression."

Discover the essence of Gaucho - Buenos Aires' sterling silver jewelry collection, where tradition meets contemporary design, at www.gaucho.com.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho - the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual - Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774821/Gaucho--Buenos-Aires-Unveils-Premiere-Sterling-Silver-Jewelry-Collection