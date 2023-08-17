Grid Dynamics Announces Partnership with Blue Yonder to Efficiently Deliver Supply Chain Solutions at Scale

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics enters a partnership with Blue Yonder to support joint commerce customers.

Grid Dynamics significantly expands its supply chain service portfolio with Blue Yonder's OMS microservices and WMS and TMS solutions-enabling clients to better predict, prevent and resolve supply chain disruptions.

With the efficient delivery of supply chain solutions at scale, Grid Dynamics opens new revenue stream opportunities and supports its GigaCube growth strategy-driving innovation at the intersection of business, data, and technology.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, the world's leading, end-to-end, digital supply chain platform provider. This collaboration focuses on Blue Yonder's Commerce microservices and enables Grid Dynamics to significantly broaden its supply chain service offering by incorporating Blue Yonder's Order Management Services (OMS), along with Warehousing and Transportation solutions. This new partnership allows Grid Dynamics to efficiently deliver these supply chain offerings to clients at scale.

Blue Yonder's Commerce solutions are a purpose-built, AI-infused suite of microservice-based solutions that enable integrated business planning and operations, real-time inventory visibility, fulfillment optimization, and order orchestration. Beyond Commerce and Order Management, Blue Yonder is reimagining the supply chain execution segment (WMS, TMS, WES, and OMS) with silo-breaking capabilities that enable seamless collaboration, visibility, and holistic optimization enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency, and agility driving future of supply chain excellence.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Blue Yonder and enable our clients with best-in-class supply chain solutions," said Rahul Bindlish, Vice President, Strategic Business Development at Grid Dynamics. "Expanding our supply chain capabilities with Blue Yonder's Commerce offerings allows us to effectively meet the growing demands of our clients-helping them build supply chain resilience with the ability to better predict, prevent and resolve disruptions across their entire business."

The partnership with Blue Yonder opens new revenue stream opportunities for Grid Dynamics. The expanded partner ecosystem supports Grid Dynamics' GigaCube growth strategy framework and solidifies the company's commitment to sustainable growth. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' supply chain offerings.

"Grid Dynamics brings technical prowess and expertise that will help accelerate our Commerce customers' digital transformation initiatives," said Kevin Reese, Corporate Vice President, Commerce, Blue Yonder. "This partnership allows our Commerce customers to start benefiting immediately from our solutions and improve the experience for their end-customers and employees."

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , data science & ML , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the benefits of the relationship with Blue Yonder, revenue stream opportunities, our GigaCube growth strategy, expansion and benefits of our product offerings, and our company's future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our relationship with Blue Yonder, our revenue opportunities, our GigaCube growth strategy, our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 3, 2023, and in other periodic filings, Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

