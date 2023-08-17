Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) -GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company") welcomes Mr. Luis Martins to the Company as its new independent Director. Mr. Martins is replacing Mr. Kyle Appleby, who resigned from the board of directors to pursue other endeavors.

Luis Martins is a geologist with 40 years of experience in the exploration and mining sector. He graduated from the Faculty of Sciences of Lisbon (1973) and has a MsC in Economic Geology from the same faculty (1995) and several national and international post-graduation courses. Currently serving as the President and CEO of Fairchild Gold Corp., Mr. Martins has also served as department head and director for several geological and mining organizations over the last few decades. He is a member of the High-Level Group of the European Innovation Partnership on Raw Materials and an associate of the Portuguese Association of Geologists. During his career he visited and monitored several exploration, development and mining projects in Portugal, Europe, Africa and North and South America. Mr. Martins has published 110 papers in peer review publications and presenting oral communications in about 400 national and international events.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "with the stepping down of Kyle Appleby from the Board of Directors, I am pleased that Mr. Martins' experience in the exploration and mining sector will be an invaluable addition to our board of directors. The rest of the board and myself would like to thank Mr. Appleby for his years of service to the Company, and wish him well with his future endeavors."

