Radixweb Accelerates Global Presence With New Office in Frisco, US

Radixweb is a leading custom software development company, successfully delivering software solutions to over 3,000 satisfied clients. The firm has announced opening up its new office space in US to accelerate customer support and growth in enterprise software services.

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Globally acclaimed IT consulting and software development services provider Radixweb has spearheaded its growth strategy with the opening of a new office in 6136 Frisco Square Blvd., Suite 400, Frisco, TX 75034, US. As a part of its expansion plan, the firm is all set to diversify its high-tech talent pool and accelerate further responsiveness to its US client base.

This expansion is a part of the firm's strategic plans to serve as its hub for company operations in the US. As a leading offshore software development service provider, the firm wants to further enhance its service offerings powered by real-time data analytics and business intelligence. To enable more localized client support, extend impactful custom software development services and strengthen relationships with key industry partners of the region, Radixweb established its second innovation hub in the US.

Since its inception in 2000, Radixweb has extended its offshore development services across 25 global markets pivoting digital transformation drives for its clients. The firm has consistently been acknowledged for its contribution towards innovation in technology development and named as the most trusted "offshore" IT Consulting Services provider.

Speaking about this expansion plan, Radixweb's COO, Mr. Dharmesh Acharya, said, "We are beyond delighted to open our new office space in Frisco, US. We appreciate the trust that our global clients have extended to us over these 23 years. To serve our clients better, expand our regional reach and continue our rapid growth prospects, we are strengthening our local presence in the US."

The firm, which recently celebrated its 23rd year in business, held up its annual pledge Vision Customer Xcellence, a massive upskill drive for the firm's internal stakeholders-equipping them with relevant tech capabilities for designing superior client journeys.

Pratik Mistry, EVP-Tech Consulting, who spearheads the operations of the new US office, said, "The decision to set up our new office space in Frisco Square was a logical step in our business growth strategy, because the area is rich with a great diversity of local talents, along with the presence of some of our esteemed clients. It is a very strategic location that helps us further expand our capabilities in staffing, customer support departments and software product development services. This allows us to propel further growth, bringing diverse mindsets, enabling us to accelerate success with divergent talent and capabilities."

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Radixweb has marked its presence in Canada, Australia, Morocco, and California in the US. The firm's expansion plan comes in an exciting series of developments in terms of raking up its capabilities in SaaS development services and mobile app development services-including its emergence as a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Digital and App Innovation Azure.

