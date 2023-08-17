Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5149 | ISIN: DE00ENERCON0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERCON GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERCON GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2023 | 15:02
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enercon Industries: Automotive Parts Supplier Eliminates Hazardous Adhesion Promoter With Enercon Plasma Treating Technology

Saves $850,000, Improves Productivity & Quality While Creating a Safer Work Environment

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / The integration of an Enercon plasma surface treater into Champion Plastics (Auburn Hills, MI, USA) operations will save the company $850,000 on a multi-year project they have with General Motors.

Plasma Treating Part

Plasma Treating Part
Blown-ion Plasma Treater robotically treats TPV part.

The company supplies an injection molded TPV (thermoplastic vulcanizate) seal for a gap in the spoiler of a GM vehicle to improve fuel economy. After molding, the part requires the application of a double-sided tape. Like many plastics, TPV has a very inert surface. Its low surface energy makes it difficult for adhesives to successfully bond with the surface.

To enable bonding with the TPV, Champion Plastics' employees would manually prep the surface by applying a liquid adhesion promoter prior to adhering the double-sided tape. To ensure their safety, employees would follow special handling guidelines. The manual production of applying liquid adhesion promoters was not only time-consuming but also prone to human error, leading to decreased product quality. Champion Plastics looked for options to improve their work environment, increase productivity, and save money by repurposing labor to other value-adding operations.

The company decided to invest in an Enercon Blown-ion atmospheric plasma treater. The system produces a powerful, yet gentle plasma that cleans, etches and functionalizes surfaces by bombarding them with an intense, high-speed discharge of ions. This increases the surface energy and wettability of the TPV, enabling bonding with the double-sided tape.

Champion Plastics mechanically and electrically integrated the plasma treating technology into their blow molding operations as part of an automated production process. This automated process improved their productivity, ensured consistent quality, eliminated the hazardous primer, and allowed them to repurpose their workforce on higher-value operations.

Champion Plastics was recognized for their efforts by winning an Innovation Award from the Manufacturers Association of Plastics Processors.

A video of the system in operation and an interview with Champion Plastics President Jeff Ignatowski is available here: https://bit.ly/3QHnScF.

Enercon's in-line plasma and flame surface treating technologies are used in manufacturing, assembly & decorating operations to improve adhesion of inks, adhesives and coatings. The technologies may be integrated with robotics, conveyors and indexing machines to improve product quality and throughput.

Companies in the automotive, battery, packaging, consumer products, medical, window & door, wire & cable, assembly, printing, and decorating markets rely on Enercon surface treating technologies for repeatable results.

Enercon Industries Corporation, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, is a major manufacturer of equipment for the plastics, converting and packaging industries. The company supplies custom-built corona and atmospheric plasma treating systems, as well as induction cap sealing systems.

Contact Information

Mark Plantier
VP Marketing & Communications
mplantier@enerconmail.com
262-255-6070

SOURCE: Enercon Industries

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774593/Automotive-Parts-Supplier-Eliminates-Hazardous-Adhesion-Promoter-With-Enercon-Plasma-Treating-Technology

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.