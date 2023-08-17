Levante is now offering foldable solar panels with the same performance of rigid panels. The portable modules are available in 330 W and 500 W versions.Levante has developed foldable, portable solar panels in 330 W and 500 W versions. They weigh 9 kg and feature monocrystalline silicon cells with 23.4% conversion efficiency. Each module has its own junction box with MC4 cables. The manufacturer said on its website that the origami panel is 20% lighter and 10% more compact than conventional panels, and 40% more compact than other folding panels. The Levante solar panel is 100% "Made in Italy," ...

