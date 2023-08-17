Xtra Energy Corp. Appoints Engineer, Project Manager, and Sr. Project Coordinator Shayla Suer, P.Eng., To Its Board Of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is pleased to announce the addition of Shayla Suer, Project Manager/Estimator and Coordinator, to its distinguished board of directors. The recent appointment strengthens the board's composition with experienced executives and engineers, creating considerable opportunities for securing and implementing trustworthy, ecologically friendly techniques for the company's antimony mining project approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada.

Shayla Suer, a Professional Engineer (P. Eng.), presently holds the position of Project Manager and Estimator with Graham Construction & Engineering Inc. in the Industrial Division. During her many years in the industry, she has held positions of employment at two of the most prominent General Construction Companies, namely Graham Construction and PCL Construction. Her professional history features significant projects such as the YVR Pier D Expansion, the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant (secondary clarifiers), the Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Fish Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the BHP Jansen Ventilation Plenums. She has taken on a variety of responsibilities over the course of her career, including those of project coordinator, estimator, project manager, project controller, and scheduler.

Shayla is thrilled about the opportunity to join Xtra Energy Corporation and contribute to the strategic planning that is driving the American Antimony Project. Specifically, she will be providing a technical viewpoint on long-term goals, project development, research and innovation strategies. Her experience in managing projects, schedules, and budgets will be invaluable when it comes to supervising the key initiatives that are still to come, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively, and delivering projects on time and without going over budget.

"Shayla's decision not only fills me with immense pride as a parent, but it also reinforces my confidence in the bright future of our organization," said XTPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. "Her addition to our team delivers a unique blend of professional skills. Her energy, talents, and fresh perspective are fantastic qualities that will surely contribute to our organization's growth and success."

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774823/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Appoints-Engineer-Project-Manager-and-Sr-Project-Coordinator-Shayla-Suer-PEng-To-Its-Board-Of-Directors