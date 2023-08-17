Differences in wafer and module specifications, which have bedevilled solar developers in recent years, could now be narrowing.From pv magazine 07-08/23 Cost reduction and efficiency improvement are the shared pursuits of the PV industry, with the former of vital importance in the wafer sector. Manufacturers strive to seek the best wafer thickness and format, leading to the current technology roadmaps for fabricating thinner and larger wafers. With tier-1 manufacturers taking the lead, the mainstream thickness of positively-doped, p-type wafers now sits at 150 microns and the typical thickness ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...