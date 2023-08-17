T-Mobile Donates $50,000 to Nonprofit Organizations in Puerto Rico and the USVI

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / T-Mobile is committed to Puerto Rico and the Un-carrier announced a donation of $50,000 to selected nonprofits in their territory. T-Mobile Puerto Rico employees had the opportunity to choose five local nonprofit organizations to receive $10,000 each; El Comedor de la Kennedy, Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, San Francisco de Asis Animal Shelter, and My Brother's Workshop in USVI.

The Difference Maker Award is presented to the top-ranked area, as scored on the Un-carrier Leaderboard each quarter. The collective team can share immense pride knowing their performance earned them the top spot as the "best of the best" in overall business performance. And most important, they are awarded $50,000 to invest in their local communities!

"Our Puerto Rico team is unlike any other. For years, they have led the way in showcasing how localized partnerships can provide unmatched opportunities to grow our brand while providing best-in-class experiences. Puerto Rico has been the example to follow in so many ways! So, it's no surprise they continue to deliver an outsized contribution to our business," said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group.

"T-Mobile Puerto Rico recognizes the hard work and commitment of these organizations and their volunteers. I am proud of the dedication our employees put in every day at their jobs and in their communities. We are building something truly amazing as we make meaningful investments in our network, our customers and our people and we won't stop," said Jorge Martel, VP and General Manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

Learn about the organizations:

El Comedor de la Kennedy Organization aimed at eradicating food insecurity in our country. They do not receive federal or state grants and support their services through donations and volunteer support. The organization provides hot meals and small boxed food for children, elders and college students. They distribute 3.5 million pounds of food monthly. Its founder, Chef Iván Clemente, is well respected for his work and for his activism in favor of children. To learn more and donate go to:: www.elcomedordelakennedy.com Fundación Hospital Pediátrico

(Pediatric Hospital Foundation)As the only supra-tertiary pediatric hospital in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico cares for more than 8,500 children a year, 90% of whom come from families with limited resources. They will use the donation to support the emotional health program for extended-stay patients. For more information and to donate, visit www.fundacionhospitalpediatrico.org Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

Provides after-school programs and services to children and youth between the ages of 6 to 18, by offering a safe and creative place where they develop as leaders who achieve their academic, personal, and professional goals. With 11 Clubs located across the Island and in Vieques, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico are making their mark in helping Puerto Rican youth. To learn more and donate go to: www.bgcpr.org. Santuario de Animales San Francisco de Asís -Animal Rescue

The Sanctuary is in Cabo Rojo and it is the first animal sanctuary in the west side of Puerto Rico. They are also one of four shelters on the island where euthanasia is not applied. To learn more and donate go to: www.sasfapr.org. My Brother's Workshop (MBW) USVI - is a non-profit organization that was established in 2007 to bring hope, healing and purpose to at-risk youth in the USVI through a holistic approach of mentorship, education, counseling, on-the-job training and job placement. To learn more and donate go to: www.mybrothersworkshop.org

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile employees visited the organizations to deliver the news and to make the donations. In this photo: Nelson Vélez and María Ojeda from the San Germán T-Mobile store visited San Francisco de Asís Animal Sanctuary, bringing food and cleaning supplies as well as two hotspots to support their office operation. Dellymar Bernal and Esmeralda Montalvo (along with some cheerful furry residents) celebrated their visit.

