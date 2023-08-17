memoryBlue Announces the Appointment of Ben Idle as Head of Talent

Recruiter with over 15 years of experience to manage hiring in six U.S. offices

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / memoryBlue, a sales consulting services firm, is pleased to announce Ben Idle has been hired as the organization's Head of Talent.

Idle, with 15+ years of experience in talent acquisition, joined the memoryBlue team in April of this year. He's responsible for managing recruitment efforts and hiring sales consultants for the six memoryBlue offices: Washington, DC; Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Denver, CO; Silicon Valley and Seattle, WA.

In his most recent role at Gartner, Idle spent seven years leading a team of 47 talent acquisition professionals who recruited sales professionals for six offices worldwide. He's a proven performer in exceeding annual global recruiting goals. In total, Idle has spent the last 15 years in recruiting, with stints in health care, consulting and recruitment advertising.

"I have a passion for coaching teams, seeing candidates of all tenures get the training they deserve and meeting the needs of memoryBlue's hiring efforts," stated Idle. "I've already begun developing strong internal and external partnerships, providing great candidate care and bringing in high-quality talent and, ultimately, superior IT lead generation to our organization."

About memoryBlue

memoryBlue is a leading B2B Sales company that helps high-tech firms tackle sales development challenges. With well over 20 years of proven results, memoryBlue has built a firm that understands exactly what it takes to compete and win in the high-tech space. Their renowned memoryBlue Academy teaches participants the fundamentals of managing technology sales leads and all aspects of a lead generation role, regardless of their level of professional experience.

