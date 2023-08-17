Potassium Sulfate Market to Reach $7.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global potassium sulfate market is driven by an increase in demand from the agriculture sector, growing demand for organic and specialty crops, rise in industrial applications, and growing shift towards balanced fertilization.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Potassium Sulfate Market by Form (Solid, Liquid), By Purity (Up To 99%, Greater Than 99%), By End User Industry (Agriculture, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Others)". According to the report, the potassium sulfate market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Potassium sulfate is mainly utilized as a fertilizer in the field of agriculture. Its main advantage lies in its abundant potassium content, which is a crucial element for the growth and progress of plants. Potassium plays a significant role in numerous physiological functions within plants, such as activating enzymes, regulating osmosis, and facilitating nutrient absorption. By enhancing overall plant well-being, root formation, blooming, and fruit quality, it ultimately leads to increased crop production.

Potassium sulfate has diverse uses in different industries, apart from its agricultural applications. It finds application in the production of pharmaceuticals, ceramics, glass, detergents, and potassium alum, which is an important component in the textile and paper sectors.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/49669

Prime determinants of growth

The global potassium sulfate market is driven by an increase in demand from the agriculture sector, growing demand for organic and specialty crops, rise in industrial applications, and growing shift towards balanced fertilization. However, availability of substitutes of potassium sulfate which in turn may restrain the growth of the potassium sulfate market. Nevertheless, increase in R and D investments and product innovations, collaboration with agricultural research institutes, and technological advancements in manufacturing process will provide ample opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $7.2 billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 564 Segments covered Form, Purity, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Escalating demand from agriculture sector Growing demand for organic and specialty crops Increase in industrial applications Government support and regulations Shift towards balanced fertilization Opportunities Increase in R and D investments and product innovations Collaboration with agricultural research institutes Technological advancements in manufacturing process Restraints Ease of substitutes Production constraints Growing environmental concerns

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, including the supply of raw materials and finished products. Restrictions on transportation, border closures, and lockdown measures affected the availability and distribution of potassium sulfate. These disruptions impacted the supply chain of potassium sulfate, leading to potential supply shortages and price fluctuations.

However, as countries ease lockdown restrictions and vaccination efforts progress, economic activities, including agriculture, industrial production, and construction, are gradually resuming. This resumption leads to increased demand for fertilizers, including potassium sulfate, to support crop growth and industrial processes. Furthermore, supply chains, which experienced disruptions during the peak of the pandemic, are gradually stabilizing. Transportation and logistics have improved, allowing for smoother movement of raw materials and finished products, including potassium sulfate.

The solid segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on form, the solid segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global potassium sulfate market revenue. The primary driver of the demand for potassium sulfate (solid form) is the agricultural sector. Potassium is an essential nutrient for plant growth and crop production. Solid forms of potassium sulfate, such as powder, granules, and pills, provide an efficient and convenient way to supply potassium to the soil. Farmers are seeking effective fertilizers like potassium sulfate to optimize crop yields and improve agricultural productivity as the global population grows and food demand increases. This is projected to aid the growth of the potassium sulfate market for solid form. However, the liquid segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (564 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/44gkCrX

The up to 99% segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the purity, the up to 99% segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than 90% of the global potassium sulfate market revenue. Ultra-pure (greater than 99% potassium sulfate) finds extensive use in high-tech industries such as electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, and analytical chemistry. These industries require materials with the highest levels of purity to ensure optimal performance and reliability of their products and processes. As these industries continue to advance and innovate, the demand for ultra-pure potassium sulfate grows. Moreover, in scientific research, laboratory settings, and analytical laboratories, ultra-pure potassium sulfate is crucial for precise and accurate measurements. The greater than 99% segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The agriculture segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the end user industry, the agriculture segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global potassium sulfate market revenue. The global population continues to increase, leading to higher demand for food. Potassium sulfate is a valuable fertilizer that promotes crop growth and helps meet the rising demand for agricultural products. As farmers strive to enhance crop yields and productivity, the demand for potassium sulfate as a nutrient source is on the rise. Furthermore, balanced nutrient management is gaining recognition in modern agriculture. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast timeframe.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global potassium sulfate market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has a rapidly growing population, driving the demand for food and agricultural products. Farmers are adopting modern agricultural practices and using high-quality fertilizers like potassium sulfate to enhance crop yields to meet the increasing food demand. The rise in population and food requirements present a strong market opportunity for potassium sulfate in the region. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness in the Asia-Pacific region about the importance of balanced fertilization and optimal nutrient management. Balanced fertilization helps improve crop productivity and minimize environmental impacts. Potassium sulfate, with its balanced potassium content, aligns with this trend and is increasingly adopted by farmers in the region, driving its market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

SESODA CORPORATION

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

TESSENDERLO GROUP

SQM S.A

LCP LEUNA CARBOXYLATION PLANT GMBH

YARA

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERPID POTASH

THE MOSAIC COMPANY.

HALOGENS

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global potassium sulfate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/potassium-sulfate-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Potassium Nitrate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Potassium Iodide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Copper Sulfate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Liquid Chlorine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Liquid Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/potassium-sulfate-market-to-reach-7-2-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301903581.html