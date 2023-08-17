Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.
"With the surge in digital channels, increasingly complex hybrid online-offline journeys, as well as heightened customer expectations, today's marketers need a broad understanding of the most effective ways to reach consumers and customers in the moments that matter," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is designed to do just that - highlighting the industry's most innovative tools that empower brands to create and deliver dynamic customer experiences. We extend our sincerest congratulations to our 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Industry Leadership
Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution: Brightcove
Best MarTech No-Code Solution: Pixis
Best Marketing Attribution Solution: Quotient
Best Team Collaboration Software: Wrike
Best Overall MarTech Solution: Integrate
Best Overall MarTech Company: impact.com
Marketing Automation
Best SMB Marketing Automation Platform: Dotdigital
Best Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform: Celebrus
Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Kepler
Marketing Automation Innovation Award: Blueshift
Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Bloomreach
Content Marketing
Best Marketing Resource Management Platform: Xpressdocs
Best Overall Content Marketing Company: Optimizely
Event Management
Best Overall Event Management Platform: Cvent
Event Management Innovation Award: WooCommerce
Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: OpenExchange
Website
Best Overall Website Building Platform: Pantheon Systems
Best E-Commerce Web Platform: Web.com
Best Overall Web Content Management Solution: Progress Sitefinity
CRM
Best SMB CRM Solution: Thryv
Best Enterprise CRM Solution: Zeta Global
Best Overall CRM Solution: Total Expert
Conversion Optimization
Best Campaign Landing Page Platform: Folloze
Best Overall Conversion Optimization Solution: Bluecore
Email Marketing
Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse
Best Overall Email Marketing Company: Marigold
Video Marketing
Best Video Hosting Solution: Wistia
Best Live Video Marketing Solution: CommentSold
Best Overall Video Marketing Company: Vimeo
Search Engine Marketing
Best SEO Platform: Rio SEO
Best Overall SEM Solution: Centerfield
AdTech
Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: AdTheorent Health
Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth
Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS
Best Advertising Measurement Platform: fullthrottle.ai
Best Ad Analytics Solution: Confiant
Best Digital Ad Network: Perform[cb]
AdTech Innovation Award: 33Across
Best Overall AdTech Company: Kargo
SalesTech
Best Price Optimization Solution: Pricefx
Best SMB Sales Enablement Software: Owler, a Meltwater offering
Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software: Outreach
SalesTech Innovation Award: Zilliant
Social Media
Best Social Listening Solution: Hootsuite
Best Overall Social Media Management Platform: Khoros
Public Relations
Best Media Monitoring Solution: Meltwater
Best Press Release Distribution Company: GlobeNewswire
Best Media Outreach Platform: PRophet
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Innovation Award: Emplifi
Best Influencer Marketing Company: IZEA Worldwide
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: AdAdapted
Best Mobile Marketing Platform: InMarket
Data, Analytics & Intelligence Tools
Best Contact Database Solution: Enformion
Best Customer Data Platform: Lexer
Best Marketing Insights Platform: Zappi
Customer Experience
Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Brevo
Customer Experience Innovator of the Year: Hero Digital
Performance Marketing
Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Rakuten Advertising
Best Performance Marketing Company: Skai
Account Based Marketing
Best Account Based Marketing Platform: 6sense
