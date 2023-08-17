Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Introduces Predictive Contextual Targeting for Enhanced Podcast Advertising Precision and Effectiveness

Surpassed Generating $70 million in Advertising Earnings for Podcasters

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, unveiled its latest advertising offering, Predictive Contextual Targeting, a cookie-free targeting solution designed to empower podcast advertisers with contextually relevant, efficient, and privacy-friendly ad targeting capabilities. Collectively, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast and Libsyn's Julep Media now offers advertisers access to a total combined inventory of approximately 500 million monthly impressions worldwide.

With this new offering, Libsyn enables advertisers to target with increased precision and at scale - on par with other advanced, digital media channels. Advertisers can now connect with desired podcast audiences across hundreds of audience segments, such as Fast Casual Restaurant Users, Interest in Home Improvement, In Market for Electric Vehicle, Pet Owners, Big Box Store Customer (By Brand) and Life Stage - Retirement to name a few. Advertisers can access Libsyn's Predictive Contextual Targeting solution through managed/run of network or programmatic/private marketplace (PMP) deals across the most popular Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs).

Predictive Contextual Targeting leverages cutting-edge technology, powerful audience data, advanced speech-to-text transcription, and intelligent categorization. The solution extracts the contextual essence of thousands of individual podcast episodes and accurately classifies content across hundreds of thousands of subcategories. As a result, ads are precisely delivered to the right listeners based on their content preferences.

"Podcast advertising is gaining momentum, attracting more advertisers eager to connect with vast and engaged audiences, and we recognize the growing need for sophisticated targeting capabilities," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "At Libsyn, we're continuing to invest in cutting-edge ad-tech solutions to meet these needs. The launch of Predictive Contextual Targeting underscores our dedication to empowering advertisers with advanced targeting capabilities to achieve their brand goals, whether it's direct response or brand awareness."

Steffen Hopf, CEO of Libsyn Julep and Head of International at Libsyn said, "With the combined scale of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast and Julep Media, we're unlocking the potential for advertisers to reach a diverse, global audience. North American brands can now effortlessly target European listeners and vice versa, empowering advertisers to build their brands and forge meaningful connections across continents."

With an expansive network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace offers a range of innovative features that cater to advertisers' needs. AdvertiseCast's suite of solutions includes host-read and Automatic Ads, which allows podcasts to enhance their host-read programs by incorporating programmatic ad revenues. Moreover, AdvertiseCast's Dynamic Ad Insertion feature has proven to be a game-changer for effectively monetizing unsold audio inventory. Additionally, creators can also leverage Libsyn Subscriptions to cultivate listener membership for ad-free content, providing an alternative revenue stream and enhancing the premium listening experience.

Among AdvertiseCast's advertising and growth highlights for 2023 include:

Since launching its proprietary programmatic advertising with Automatic Ads for podcasts hosted on Libsyn, AdvertiseCast has achieved significant scale with an early limited release, on track to deliver 500 million monthly impressions.

Libsyn AdvertiseCast is consistently reaching a unique US Monthly Audience of over 16 million listeners surpassing the reach of the likes of The NY Times, NBC News, CNN, Paramount, and the Fox Audio Network.

Signed a multitude of large exclusive podcast shows to the network, including Multitude, Upfire Digital, Big IP Media, Knock 'Em Dead, a new comedy podcast co-hosted by Rachel Bradley and Christopher Titus, and The Roseanne Barr Podcast.

Renewed exclusive sales relationships with popular podcasts, including The Commercial Break, the Leading Improv Comedy Podcast hosted by Bryan Green & Krissy Hoadley, The Newsworthy, Audivita Studios, A Date With Dateline, Combat Story, Christopher Titus, Dr. Phil, I've Got a Secret! with Robin McGraw, Behind the Velvet Rope, and Very Bad Wizards.

Libsyn will be showcasing the full breadth of its industry-leading podcast advertising platform at Podcast Movement 2023 in Denver between August 21-24. Visit us at booth #101 on the expo floor. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with our team on site, please look us up on the Swapcard app.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

