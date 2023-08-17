MoEngage Celebrates its 9th Anniversary with Curated, Invite-Only Event for Brand Marketers, September 14th at Second Floor NYC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced the first-ever GROWTH Summit in the United States on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Second Floor NYC. This exclusive, invite-only event brings together top brands like Poshmark, McAfee, and Publishers Clearing House to share their proven growth strategies. Brand marketers can learn from and interact with some of the best minds in the business.

Bringing the GROWTH Summit to New York underscores MoEngage's continued expansion in North America as the company marks its ninth anniversary. In addition to bringing its signature event to the U.S. for the first time, MoEngage has named Rachel Bergman as its new general manager for North America. Bergman spent ten years at Experian running their high-growth business, CheetahMail, and was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at Cordial, a leading cross-channel marketing platform.

"Having hosted more than 50 GROWTH Summits worldwide since 2018, we're looking forward to bringing this event to the U.S., a key market for MoEngage, as part of our ninth-anniversary celebration," Bergman stated. "Over the past nine years, MoEngage has been dedicated to assisting brand marketers in surpassing growth targets. This led to the creation of GROWTH Summit, offering a platform for brands to connect, share insights, and discuss crucial subjects like growth, customer engagement, and retention."

Also new to the MoEngage U.S. team is Aditya Venpaty, who has been named Head of North American Marketing. Aditya has extensive experience building and scaling marketing teams for SaaS, life sciences, and enterprise infrastructure companies, including Netapp, Dell/EMC Nutanix, Amplitude, and Synthego.

"Marketers know that brand equity is one of their greatest assets when it comes to growth, but creating and building an integrated, consistent multichannel engagement strategy remains one of their most significant challenges," said Venpaty. "Anyone responsible for building and growing a brand will find value in the GROWTH Summit. It's a chance to share strategy and vision for the future of customer engagement with other marketing professionals and come away with real-world, actionable insights for your next campaign."

MoEngage's GROWTH Summit gathers B2C leaders in marketing, product, CRM, and analytics professionals. Attendees of GROWTH can expect:

Keynote remarks by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Rusty Warner and Marketoonist Founder Tom Fishburne

Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Rusty Warner and Marketoonist Founder Tom Fishburne Exclusive insights from global brand leaders who helped Poshmark, McAfee, Publishers Clearing House, and other household brands grow their customer base.

Strategic discussion on customer engagement, retention, loyalty programs, hyper-personalization, and more

One-on-one networking with leaders from digital-first brands

Second Floor NYC will provide delicious, complimentary refreshments.

To receive your exclusive invitation to the NYC GROWTH Summit, visit: https://www.hashgrowth.org/events/growth-summit-newyork-2023/getinvite.

About GROWTH

GROWTH is a community for B2C CRM, product, and growth marketing professionals focused on customer engagement and growth. The GROWTH program provides the individual access to a large, global community, courses, and learning resources. GROWTH members also get priority invites to other conferences and peer learning events.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage has been named a "Strong Performer" in the Q3 2021 Forrester Wave report for Cross-Channel Campaign Management and as a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. It was named one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes, and one of the Top 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures in 2021. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

