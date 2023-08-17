Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
17.08.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (105/23)

Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB has applied for its shares to be delisted
from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB. 

Short name:   APAC SPAC A 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015949540
----------------------------
Order book ID: 225896   
----------------------------



The last day of trading will be August 23, 2023.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
