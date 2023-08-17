HMS Networks AB: Welcome to HMS Networks' Capital Markets Day on September 12, 2023

HMS welcomes investors, analysts and media to a hybrid Capital Markets Day, Tuesday September 12 at 9 a.m.

The Capital Markets Day will take place in Inderes studio at Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm. You can attend on site or via the live webcast where you can also ask written questions. The presentation will start at 09.00 CEST and end around 12.00 CEST.

President and CEO Staffan Dahlström, together with Joakim Nideborn, CFO, and other senior executives, will explain HMS' strategy and growth opportunities, as well as the financial development and progress made in relation to HMS' 2025 targets.

Please register via this link.

(No later than 31 August if you want to attend in person).

A detailed agenda will be sent to registered participants prior to the event and will also be available on the landing page for the event (link above). The number of on-site participants is limited. Investors, analysts, financial media, and other key stakeholders are prioritized.

All participants joining digitally will be able to ask questions via the chat. The event recording will also be available for viewing after the event.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment