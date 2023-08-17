EXADS Named 'Best Display Advertising Platform' in the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

EXADS, a white-label ad serving technology provider that has been developing advertising platforms for over 10 years, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Display Advertising Platform" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.





The EXADS display advertising platform is a comprehensive, self-service tool that can help companies of all sizes, regardless of their industry or vertical. The platform can be customized and clients have the ability to select from a broad range of features and functionalities at any time at no additional cost. EXADS offers a large set of high-performing ad formats such as banners, native, push, video, and more that are all optimized for desktop, mobile, and tablet. Built to IAB industry standards, they are also fully compliant with Chrome and the Better Ads Coalition.

The platform provides two performant tools: Responsive Display Ads (RDA) created automatically from an advertiser's uploaded assets such as images and texts; and Multi-Format Ads that adapt to serve multiple formats such as banners or native in just one placement. EXADS also includes targeting options based on keywords, IP ranges, domains, etc. as well as Custom Targeting options for audiences based on interests, demographics, or other criteria.

"We're proud to receive the 'Best Display Advertising Platform' award from MarTech Breakthrough. This is a recognition of our drive to provide EXADS' clients with the advertising technology they need to thrive in a very dynamic industry", said EXADS founder and CEO Benjamin Fonzé. "We want to empower businesses to take full control of their advertising business with our white-label ready-to-go solutions. This award is another stepping stone in that journey."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"EXADS display advertising platform is a robust and performant product that comes packed with features from the start. Their ad tech can be customized to suit any vertical. From E-commerce to FinTech, EXADS is a customized ad platform built for your advertising business," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "We know that highly impactful targeting options can help achieve a better message reception, better engagement, and higher conversion rates. With EXADS's infrastructure, companies gain security and reliability, the analytics they need, and a wide variety of ad formats - all in a platform that's simple to set up and use."

