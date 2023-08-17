Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a summary of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company has shown a decrease financial performance in comparison to the previous period for the three months ended June 30,2023. The Company has continued improvements in mine planning and mining operations, process plant optimization.

The main operational and financial results for the second quarter 2023 are as follows (1):

Gold production for the second quarter of 2023 was 8,926 ounces compared to 12,090 ounces for the second quarter of 2022 (a 26% decrease).

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $24.4M compared to $30.6M for the second quarter of 2022 (a 20% decrease).

Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.4M compared to $7.3M for the second quarter of 2022 (a 94% decrease).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8M compared to an income of $0.4M for the second quarter of 2022 (a 1,332% decrease).

The average realized gold price ( 2 ) for the second quarter of 2023 was US$1,838/ounce compared to US$1,734/ounce for the second quarter of 2022 (a 6% increase).

Cash cost per ounce sold ( 2) for the second quarter of 2023 was US$1,802 compared to $1,322 for the second quarter 2022 (a 36.3% increase).

AISC per ounce sold (2) for the second quarter of 2023 was US$2,502 compared to $1,393 for the second quarter of 2022 (a 79.6% increase).

Summary of main operating and financial results Q2 2023

$CAD 000's For the three

months ended

June 30, For the six

months ended

June 30, For the Years ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Plant Process data Gold produced (ounces) 8,926 12,090 19,120 24,856 48,955 37,867 20,301 Gold sold (ounces) 9,681 13,489 21,362 24,500 47,848 38,634 18,413 Operating data (2) (Currency: CAD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 2,469 2,213 2,387 2,191 2,153 2,097 2,295 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 2,419 1,688 2,075 1,581 1,656 1,532 1,642 AISC ($/oz sold) 3,359 1,778 2,530 1,692 1,816 1,702 1,731 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 3,378 1,786 2,541 1,725 1,838 1,744 1,800 Operating data (2) (Currency: USD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 1,838 1,734 1,772 1,723 1,654 1,673 1,711 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,802 1,322 1,539 1,244 1,273 1,222 1,224 AISC ($/oz sold) 2,502 1,393 1,877 1,331 1,396 1,358 1,290 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 2,515 1,399 1,886 1,356 1,412 1,391 1,342 Financial data (Currency: CAD 000's) Revenue 24,403 30,563 52,049 55,001 105,274 83,233 43,905 Cost of sales 26,935 27,166 (50,816) (47,443) 93,348 71,786 37,488 Gain (Loss) from mine operations (2,532) 3,397 1,233 7,558 11,926 11,447 6,417 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 178 103 (231) (804) 1,044 1,648 1,259 General and administrative expenses 779 795 (1,498) (1,569) 3,273 3,034 2,338 EBITDA (2) 1,225 7,157 8,537 15,246 18,374 18,918 12,533 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 442 7,280 6,905 15,366 22,632 21,425 13,279 Gain (Loss) from operations (2,451) 2,479 1,450 5,880 3,689 5,907 2,839 Interest expense and other income 3,395 1,977 7,597 4,107 11,059 9,436 7,359 Net Gain (Loss) (5,846) 474 (6,146) 1,746 (8,314) (5,600) (6,050) Net Gain (Loss) per share, basic and fully diluted (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)





(1) This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2023 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(2) Non-IFRS performance measures. For more information, refer to the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Average realized gold price, Cash Cost, AISC and All-in Cost in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the period ended June 30, 2023 MD&A.

Cisneros Project

The Company owns and operates the Cisneros Project, located in the Municipality of Santo Domingo (Antioquia, Colombia) and approximately 70-km from the city of Medellin. The Cisneros Project consists of two operating, underground mines, Guaico and Guayabito and a processing plant with a newly expanded capacity of 1,200-tonnes/day, tailings deposit and a 10 km pipeline. Flotation and gravity concentrates are produced and sold through internationally recognized trading houses.

The Company controls the mineral rights to a large, consolidated land package of approximately 17,000 hectares and maintains an active exploration program. This program helps to identify and confirm resources around current mines.

Mine Technical Services (MTS) audited the Cisneros Mineral Resource estimate and completed an independent mineral resource estimate for validation purposes. Differences were generally less than 10% in tonnes, grade and contained metal.

Mineral Resources for the project were classified under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves by applying a cut-off grade that incorporated mining costs, process operating costs, metallurgical recovery parameters and commodity prices.

The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate is David G. Thomas, P.Geo of MTS. Mineral resources are reported using a long-term metal price of $1,800/troy oz USD. Variable marginal cut-off grades were applied depending on the anticipated mining method. Resources have an effective date of October 1, 2022

The updated MRE for Cisneros has been completed according to CIM Definition Standards and it is supported by a NI 43-101 independent report published and filed on the Company's website and SEDAR profile on December 16, 2022

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

