The "Turkey Dental Implants Market By Material, By Design, By Type, By Connection Type, By Procedure, By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Turkey dental implants market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors include the increasing prevalence of oral disorders and technological advancements, which are impelling the growth of the market.

The other factor which is supporting the market growth is changing lifestyle, dental tourism, affordability, increasing investments in R&D activities, growing awareness, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and healthcare expenditure. Also, the large number of dentists and other dental care services are facilitating the market growth in Turkey.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

With growing numbers of dental diseases such as dental caries, periodontal disease, injury-related damage, and others, people are becoming more aware of the use of dental implants, which is augmenting the growth of Turkey dental implants market.

Owing to unhealthy habits, aging, and changing lifestyles, a massive amount of people are prone to oral diseases, which drives the growth of the market. In addition to these, genetics is also a key factor in the rising incidence of dental issues. According to a survey, in 2019, approximately 54.9% of people in Turkey were taking healthcare services from dentists in the past 12 months.

The assessment and epidemiology show an increasing occurrence of dental diseases, which affects a large part of the population in Turkey. As per the Oral Hygiene Index (OHI), most of the patients aged 60 years and over (84.4%) had poor oral hygiene in Turkey.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Growing aesthetic awareness is a contributing factor to the upsurge in demand for cosmetic dentistry among the masses. Owing to the low-cost treatment and long-lasting results, Cosmetic Dentistry with quality, dental tourism in Turkey is rising, which augments the growth of the market.

Modern and advanced techniques, highly skilled dentists, luxurious dental clinics, and strategic geographical position are the key reasons why foreigners get attracted. Thus, in turn, curbing the market growth.

Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, rapid advancements in dental implants, such as digital implant dentistry, CAD/CAM technologies, mini-implants, dental scanners, and 3D imaging, are driving the growth of the market.

These innovations in technology are facilitating non-invasive surgeries, painless implantation, shorter time, customized implants, and fast recovery, which are impelling the dental implant market in Turkey.

For instance, Turkish Dental Association (TDA) regularly hosts international conferences to discuss the latest advancements and techniques in dentistry. Most of the dental clinics in Turkey use top-of-the-line technology, which bolsters the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Turkey dental implants market

Zimmer Biomet Tibbi Cihazlar A.S.

Straumann Turkiye

AGS Medikal Urunleri Ith. Ihr. Tic. A.S. (Implance Dental Implant System)

Nobel Biocare Turkiye

MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Turkey)

Swiss Medical Implants (Turkey)

Dentsply Sirona Turkey

Report Scope:

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Material:

Titanium

Zirconium

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Design:

Tapered

Parallel-Walled

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Type:

Root-Form

Plate-Form

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Connection Type:

Internal

External

One-Piece

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Procedure:

One-Stage Two-Stage Surgeries

Immediate Loading

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Application:

Single Tooth Replacement

Multi-Tooth Bridge Securement

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

Southeastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz2cr2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817900289/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900