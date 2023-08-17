Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.08.2023
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
17.08.2023 | 17:31
17.08.2023 | 17:31
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Republic Launches Self-Custodial Multi-Chain Wallet to its Global Community of 3M+

Chainwire 
17-Aug-2023 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
With eyes on global tokenization hypergrowth to a potential USD20T+ market, Republic launches its fully integrated 
digital wallet for tokenized assets. 
 
NEW YORK, NY, August 17, 2023 - Republic, a digital finance leader, has announced the launch of its fully integrated 
digital wallet to its global community of more than three million members. Republic Wallet will power the ability to 
invest in, trade, and securely manage Republic investment offerings like tokenized securities, tokenized real-world 
assets, and more. 
"For millions of global retail investors, investing in private assets like startups, real estate, and fine art is 
opaque, highly illiquid, and mostly inaccessible," shared Andrew Durgee, Head of Republic Crypto, who recently provided 
testimony at a Congressional session entitled The Future of Digital Assets. "Tokenization solves all of these problems. 
It's why we built Republic Wallet, a multisig, multi-chain digital wallet designed for a future where most private 
assets are tokenized." 
Republic Wallet is designed to sit at the heart of every Republic community member's digital asset investment 
experience, with the following benefits available today: 
Seamless integration: Republic Wallet serves as the hub for participating in token offerings on Republic, where digital 
assets can be sent directly and stored securely. By integrating Republic Wallet with the Republic product experience, 
investors can avoid the burdensome process of creating and managing third-party wallets to receive their assets, and 
view their owed (off-chain) and received (on-chain) asset balances in one unified interface. 
Multi-chain capability: Considering the breadth of Republic's investment offerings, Republic Wallet had to be optimized 
for flexibility. It was engineered to support multiple blockchains, an advanced capability that makes it possible to 
manage a variety of digital assets within a single, secure platform. Republic Wallet supports digital assets on 
Ethereum, Avalanche, and Algorand today, with Bitcoin, Polygon, and others coming soon. 
Robust security: Republic Wallet is fortified by rigorous testing by Quantstamp, a leading smart contract auditing 
firm. To provide an extra layer of investor protection, Republic Wallet will be rolling out multi-party computation to 
optimize private key management by securely dividing, encrypting, and distributing private keys among multiple parties. 
Simple design: To ensure accessibility to investors of all levels, Republic Wallet's user experience and interface was 
designed to feel intuitive even to those who have never interacted with cryptocurrency before. After completing a 
simple onboarding flow and private key storage, users will be equipped to confidently navigate and transact from 
Republic Wallet. 
Republic Wallet's roadmap aims to build upon this important product within the Republic ecosystem. To start, the 5,000+ 
holders of the Republic Note, Republic's digital security, will use the wallet to receive and manage their assets. In 
the future, Republic investors will be able to earn staking rewards by delegating their digital assets directly from 
Republic Wallet to the company's validators. It will also integrate with their secondary market investing experience, 
making it possible for investors to efficiently trade private assets right from the Republic Wallet interface. 
Powered in part by increasing private market demand from retail investors, the worldwide tokenization market could 
reach USD24 trillion in financial assets by 2027. With this in mind, the launch of Republic Wallet signifies a key 
component of the company's broader efforts to build web3-enabled products that help democratize private investing 
globally. 
 
About Republic 
Republic is a global technology firm pioneering the digital transformation of finance. The Republic ecosystem is 
composed of an enterprise-focused digital merchant bank and a network of international retail investment platforms. 
Republic has made it possible for 3+ million community members across 150+ countries to deploy USD2.5+ billion into 
thousands of private ventures. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList, 
and other leading institutions, Republic is headquartered in New York City and has established operations in the US, 
UK, UAE, and South Korea. 
 
Website: republic.com 
Twitter: twitter.com/joinrepublic 
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/republic.co 
 
Contact 
David Shack 
david.shack@republiccrypto.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1706235 17-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2023 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
