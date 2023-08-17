NTPC has invited an expression of interest to supply, design, install, and commission a mechanical energy storage system at its Talcher Thermal Power station in Odisha. The project is intended for demonstration purposes. From pv magazine India NTPC will set up a mechanical energy storage system at its Talcher Thermal Power station in Odisha. The proposed mechanical energy storage system is for demonstration purposes. It will presumably be a solid gravity energy storage system as the tender document suggests the system will be designed to convert electrical power into potential energy for storage ...

